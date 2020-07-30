Video: Watch out for these scams

A number of online scams alleging that they can make you money quickly are sprouting up everywhere. In this video we try and spot the common traits of these scams in the hope that people will not lose their hard earned money to these schemes.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

advertisement