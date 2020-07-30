Video: Watch out for these scams

advertisement

Posted by Edwin Chabuka

A number of online scams alleging that they can make you money quickly are sprouting up everywhere. In this video we try and spot the common traits of these scams in the hope that people will not lose their hard earned money to these schemes.

