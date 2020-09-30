Telecel reviews Megaboost bundle tariffs – Sept 2020

Yesterday, Telecel reviewed their Megaboost data bundles and the pricing has changed significantly – something not too surprising when you consider the last review for Megaboost was back in July.

What’s the difference?

Megaboost was priced as follows before the recent changes;

Price On-Net Off-net SMS WhatsApp Facebook Data Validity $40 10 – 30 30MB 20MB 15MB 48hrs $60 15 5 60 60MB 40MB 30MB 30 days $120 30 10 100 100MB 100MB 100MB 30 Days $240 60 20 200 200MB 200MB 200MB 30 Days $450 150 40 350 400MB 400MB 400MB 30 Days

The new pricing has changed pretty significantly especially for the more expensive Megaboost bundles;

Price On-Net Off-net SMS WhatsApp Facebook Data Validity $50 10 – 30 30MB 20MB 15MB 48hrs $100 15 5 60 60MB 40MB 30MB 30 days $220 30 10 100 100MB 100MB 100MB 30 Days $430 60 20 200 200MB 200MB 200MB 30 Days $830 150 40 350 400MB 400MB 400MB 30 Days

It’s not entirely surprising that Telecel’s bundle have been revised since they hadn’t undergone price review since July. Their competitors announced several price revisions in the same timeframe which suggests Megaboost bundles weren’t priced competitively.

The rest of Telecel’s data bundles had also been reviewed so it was only a matter of time before Megaboost also got a price adjustment.

The cheap Megaboost bundles also weren’t stopping consumers from leaving the network. In quarter two of 2020, Telecel lost just over a 100 000 subscribers. If the cheaper bundles weren’t having the desired effect it makes sense to just price them competitively.