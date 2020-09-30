Telecel reviews Megaboost bundle tariffs – Sept 2020

Yesterday, Telecel reviewed their Megaboost data bundles and the pricing has changed significantly – something not too surprising when you consider the last review for Megaboost was back in July.
What’s the difference?
Megaboost was priced as follows before the recent changes;
|Price
|On-Net
|Off-net
|SMS
|Data
|Validity
|$40
|10
|–
|30
|30MB
|20MB
|15MB
|48hrs
|$60
|15
|5
|60
|60MB
|40MB
|30MB
|30 days
|$120
|30
|10
|100
|100MB
|100MB
|100MB
|30 Days
|$240
|60
|20
|200
|200MB
|200MB
|200MB
|30 Days
|$450
|150
|40
|350
|400MB
|400MB
|400MB
|30 Days
The new pricing has changed pretty significantly especially for the more expensive Megaboost bundles;
|Price
|On-Net
|Off-net
|SMS
|Data
|Validity
|$50
|10
|–
|30
|30MB
|20MB
|15MB
|48hrs
|$100
|15
|5
|60
|60MB
|40MB
|30MB
|30 days
|$220
|30
|10
|100
|100MB
|100MB
|100MB
|30 Days
|$430
|60
|20
|200
|200MB
|200MB
|200MB
|30 Days
|$830
|150
|40
|350
|400MB
|400MB
|400MB
|30 Days
It’s not entirely surprising that Telecel’s bundle have been revised since they hadn’t undergone price review since July. Their competitors announced several price revisions in the same timeframe which suggests Megaboost bundles weren’t priced competitively.
The rest of Telecel’s data bundles had also been reviewed so it was only a matter of time before Megaboost also got a price adjustment.
The cheap Megaboost bundles also weren’t stopping consumers from leaving the network. In quarter two of 2020, Telecel lost just over a 100 000 subscribers. If the cheaper bundles weren’t having the desired effect it makes sense to just price them competitively.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen