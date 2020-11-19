New ZESA tariffs and powerbands November 2020

A little while ago we were told to brace ourselves for ZESA Tariff increases. When the next price increase was arriving was unclear. So we contacted ZETDC through their Facebook and Twitter DMs and the prices we got showed that there wasn’t only a price change but the powerbands had been reworked. The new prices and powerbands are as follows:
New ZESA tariffs and powerbands
|Consumption Bands
|Price (ZWL$)
|Est Price including 6% REA
|First 50 units
|1.63
|1.7278
|Next 50 units
|3.27
|3.4662
|Next 100 units
|5.73
|6.0738
|Next 100 units
|8.17
|8.6602
|300 units and above
|10.28
|10.8968
These tariffs took effect on the 14th of November
Prices for first time purchases:
- 50 units $86.30
- 100 units $259.70
- 200 units $ 866.02
- 300 units $1732.00
Here are the old tariffs and powerbands for comparison.
Old ZESA and powerbands
|Consumption Bands kWh
|Price (ZWL$)
|Estimated Price incl. 6% REA
|1 – 50kWh
|1.67
|1.7702
|51 – 200kWh
|3.65
|3.869
|201 – 300kWh
|9.92
|10.5152
|Above 300kWh
|15.57
|19.5042
The new ZESA tariffs and powerbands show that the upper and lower powerbands are a little bit cheaper at ZWL$1.63 (from ZWL$1.67) and ZWL$10.28 (from ZWL$15.57). But the bands in the middle are where the prices have increased.
With the old prices you bought 51 – 200 units at a static ZWL$3.65, but now the next 50 units after the lifeline are priced at ZWL$3.27 and the next 100 units are at ZWL$ 5.37. All of those units were under one charge but are now separately charged at a more expensive price.
