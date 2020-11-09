POSB is facing challenges with digital and Point of Sale platforms

POSB has, in a tweet, notified customers that it is facing service disrupting challenges with its digital and POS (Point of Sale) platforms. The message reads as follows:
Valued Clients.
Please be advised that the Bank is currently facing a systems challenge which is affecting all POS and digital platforms. Our engineers are working flatout to restore services in the shortest possible time. We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused.
POSB
