FBC Bank *220# USSD services down for Econet subscribers

Staff Writer ( )
Posted Dec 29, 2020 in Banking · 1 min read
   
FBC Bank has released a statement on Twitter saying that it’s *220# Mobile Moola USSD is down for Econet Subscribers.

The statement reads as follows:

Dear Valued Client,

Please be advised that *220# is currently unavailable for Econet subscribers only. We have engaged the service provider and they are urgently looking into the issue.


For convenience, our valued clients may access the service using the Mobile Moola App. We will advise when normal service has been restored.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.

FBC Bank
Update: At 17:11 (29/12/2020) FBC Bank said the service was back up:

