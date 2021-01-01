Tisu Vanhu Vacho Ep 11: 2021 resolutions? what we enjoyed this year & women not knowing what to eat

Tisu vanhu vacho (Episode 11), vanhu vacho vapi? The people behind Techzim’s articles, videos and social media. Introducing the crew, we have our video wizard and Swiss Army knife – Edwin. Our social media manager who has been keeping things ticking on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – Shamie. Last but not least, Valentine writer and aspiring podcaster

The Podcast is a chance for all of us to share things that we find, interesting, noteworthy, controversial or all of the above. We all have differing opinions on a number of subjects and topics so we don’t always land on the page. But that’s the beauty of it, we get to disagree, and learn from one another.

This podcast is an opportunity for us to interact with each other and with you about a range of issues.

Tisu vanhu vacho episode 11

On this episode we talk about:

Are New Year’s resolutions still a thing?

The music we listened to in 2020

Why don’t women almost always know what to eat?

Audio links

Like all good conversations the more opinions the better. You can join in the conversation whether it’s on the comments section or on social media using the hashtag #tisuvanhuvacho.