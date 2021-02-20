Netflix’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is free to view on YouTube

Netflix has made “The Trail of the Chicago 7” free to watch on its official YouTube page. The over 2hr long film is centred around the famous 1969 trail of the same name, where the US federal government charged Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, David Dellinger, Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, John Froines and Lee Weiner with conspiracy, crossing state lines with intent to incite a riot and other charges related to anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests in Chicago.

The film was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin who you may be familiair with from his work on The Newsroom, The West Wing, Moneyball, The Social Network, and the Steve Job biopic.

“Join us for a global viewing event of our film, The Trial of the Chicago 7, in honour of the real patriots who inspired a generation to take to the streets and uphold the foundations of our Constitution.” advertisement “It’s our honour to share this story with the world.” Aaron Sorkin

If you want to catch The Trail of the Chicago you need to act quickly because it’s only available for free until Sunday midnight Pacific Time or around 10:00 Monday Central African Time. You can watch it with the link here.