Otarkie co-founders want Zim e-commerce to thrive

A couple of weeks ago we reported on an e-commerce builder called Otarkie. The platform offers anyone who wants to launch their business online the tools to do so. You can start off on a 14-day free trial and if their services are to your liking you can then shell out the US$180 a year for Otarkie. For that money, you get a bespoke website, payments and most importantly Otarkie’s logistics partners. To learn more about the service we are joined by the co-founders of the startup Brandon Musa and Tafadzwa Chamisa.

