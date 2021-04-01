Spotify adds decade, genre & artist personalisation to mixes

One of the things that makes Spotify special is its personalised playlists. Those are the ones titled “Daily Mix” where the app puts together a collection of songs based on artists you select when signing up or as it maps out your listening habits. After getting to know Spotify again when it entered Zimbabwe officially, I can say the playlists are bang on from my experience. And to make the mixes even better Spotify has announced that it is adding even more themes to the “Made For You” hub.

“There isn’t just one Spotify experience. There are actually more like 345 million different Spotify experiences one for each listener. Every day, half a trillion events whether they are searches, listens, likes, or countless other actions take place on Spotify, powering and guiding our machine learning system. This gives us the ability to drive discovery in a way that audio has never seen before.” Gustav Söderström, Spotify’s Chief R&D Officer

Spotify is taking inspiration from what made Daily Mixes so good and is now grouping tracks based on artists, genres and decades. So if you, for example, are a fan of 90s hip-hop and you listen to that music often, Spotify will now give you a playlist from that era.

According to Spotify this is how the new additions to the Made For You hub work:

1. Each mix is created with you at the core, based on your listening habits and the artists, genres, and decades you listen to most. They’re rooted in familiarity, meaning that you won’t just hear your favorite artists, but your favorite songs from those artists. 2. Then, we supplement by adding in songs we think you’ll love, meaning they’ll be filled with the music you have on repeat alongside some fresh picks. So whether you want to jam out to a specific artist or hear more music from another decade, there’s a mix just for you. 3. Finally, each mix updates frequently, so the possibilities are endless and there’s always something new to discover. They’re designed to grow with you over time, so they’ll take your listening into account to help you discover and dive deeper into your new favorite artist, genre, or decade.

The new feature is rolling out for both free and premium subscribers worldwide. You can try it out for yourself by going to Search and locating the “Made For You” hub.

