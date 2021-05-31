Techzim

Fully charge a phone in 8 mins? Xiaomi says hold my beer

Valentine Muhamba
Xiaomi HyperCharge 8 mins charger charging

Xiaomi showed off its new 200W HyperCharge, which can fully charge a 4000mAH battery in 8 minutes.

The phone used in the demo was a modified Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro and shows the company’s ceaseless chase for faster charging times. If you remember a couple of years ago, Xiaomi debuted its 100W charging system that could take a 4000mAH battery from zero to full in 17 minutes.

Alongside the 200W HyperCharge, Xiaomi also said that it has a 150W wireless charger that can recharge a phone in 15 minutes. The one thing that was missing from the Xiaomi demo was when the HyperCharge would be hitting the market.

The best that Xiaomi has on sale at the moment is the 120W wired fast charger that comes with the Mi 10 Ultra. But this demo might point to something being on the horizon in the not too distant future.

6 thoughts on “Fully charge a phone in 8 mins? Xiaomi says hold my beer

  1. But how long should we expect the battery itself to last before it can stop holding effective charge? These super fast charging speeds must have consequences right?

    1. No they don’t. It’s just that we improving our technology. I got the same phone that charge within 30mins ,5000mAh.it now has 3years good condition

  3. It’s a relief to some of us. The market needs batteries which last longer. In the future we shouldn’t be charging phones now and again.

