NMB Bank has said in an announcement that it is facing challenges with transactions via mobile banking, EcoCash and Point-of-Sale (POS) platforms:

The full statement from NMB Bank reads as follows:

Dear Client. We advise that we are experiencing a challenge on our system that has affected service delivery on Mobile Banking, Ecocash and Point of Sale transactions. We are working on resolving the issue. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. NMB Bank on Twitter