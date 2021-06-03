The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has, in a circular to customers, announced that the nation should brace itself for load shedding due to technical faults at Hwange as well as depressed supply from South Africa.
ZESA’s statement on load shedding reads as follows:
ZESA HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD
POWER SUPPLY UPDATE – DEPRESSED POWER SUPPLY DUE TO TECHNICAL FAULT AT HWANGE
ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national electricity grid due to technical faults at Hwange at 1141hrs yesterday. The depressed power supply situation has also been compounded by the unavailability of normal import levels due to the loss of interconnection to Eskom of South Africa.
The interconnection to South Africa has since been restored and recovery of service to optimum levels at Hwange is currently underway.
Customers are advised to use the available power very sparingly and updates will be availed as the situation improves.
ZESA Holdings
The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.
One thought on “Brace yourselves for load shedding says ZESA”
ZESA ‘ token type meters’, I would like to get connected