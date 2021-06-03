Brace yourselves for load shedding says ZESA

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has, in a circular to customers, announced that the nation should brace itself for load shedding due to technical faults at Hwange as well as depressed supply from South Africa.

ZESA’s statement on load shedding reads as follows:

ZESA HOLDINGS (PVT) LTD

POWER SUPPLY UPDATE – DEPRESSED POWER SUPPLY DUE TO TECHNICAL FAULT AT HWANGE

ZESA Holdings would like to advise its valued customers countrywide that there is limited power supply in the national electricity grid due to technical faults at Hwange at 1141hrs yesterday. The depressed power supply situation has also been compounded by the unavailability of normal import levels due to the loss of interconnection to Eskom of South Africa.

The interconnection to South Africa has since been restored and recovery of service to optimum levels at Hwange is currently underway.

Customers are advised to use the available power very sparingly and updates will be availed as the situation improves.

The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. ZESA Holdings

You should also read:

Buy ZESA tokens Meter number: Amount ($): WhatsApp number: Eco Cash number: Buy Please dial our USSD code *405# on your phone to buy airtime because this page will not work.