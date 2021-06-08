ZIMRA: PAYE, 2% Tax & Withholding Taxes due 10 June 2021

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has in a statement notified all that PAYE (Pay As You Earn), IMTT (2% Tax) and Withholding Taxes for May 2021 are due on the 10th of June 2021.
ZIMRA’s Statement reads as follows:
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) hereby reminds all its valued clients that the following returns and payments for the month of May 2021 are due on the 10th of June 2021.
1.Returns Due
a) Employees Tax or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Remittances – [ P2 Remittance Advice Form]
b) Withholding Taxes / Royalties Returns – [ REV5 Form]
c) Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) – [ REV5B Form]
The following issues are reminded to all taxpayers in this regard:
All PAYE Remittances Advices (P2 forms) should be completed in full and submitted through the ZIMRA e-services platform (http://efiling.zimra.co.zw)
In the event a taxpayer fails to submit the P2 form on the e-services platform, taxpayers are encouraged and reminded to proceed scanning and emailing the return to the relevant email address from the list below depending on the region the taxpayer is in:
All withholding Tax returns (REV 5 Form) and IMTT return (REV 5B form), should be submitted via relevant email addresses as shown below
Taxpayers are encouraged to ensure that all taxes are remitted on time, in full and in the currency of trade through banks. The following link provides ZIMRA banking details to make payments: https://www.zimra.co.zw/profile/2037-zimra-bank-accounts
1. OUTSTANDING RETURNS AND DEBTS
Taxpayers who are in arrears with regards to their tax obligations are required to settle the outstanding amounts or to engage their nearest ZIMRA Offices to discuss and agree on way forward. ZIMRA urges its valued taxpayers to file their returns and pay taxes due on time and in full in the currency of trade to avoid follow-ups.
