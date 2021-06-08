Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

RECHARGE

ZIMRA: PAYE, 2% Tax & Withholding Taxes due 10 June 2021

Posted on by Staff Writer
ZIMRA, Special Excise duty rates, second-hand cars, change of ownership, PAYE 2% Tax IMTT

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has in a statement notified all that PAYE (Pay As You Earn), IMTT (2% Tax) and Withholding Taxes for May 2021 are due on the 10th of June 2021.

ZIMRA’s Statement reads as follows:

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) hereby reminds all its valued clients that the following returns and payments for the month of May 2021 are due on the 10th of June 2021.

1.Returns Due
a) Employees Tax or Pay As You Earn (PAYE) Remittances – [ P2 Remittance Advice Form]
b) Withholding Taxes / Royalties Returns – [ REV5 Form]
c) Intermediate Money Transfer Tax (IMTT) – [ REV5B Form]

HOW TO SUBMIT THE DUE RETURNS?
The following issues are reminded to all taxpayers in this regard:
 All PAYE Remittances Advices (P2 forms) should be completed in full and submitted through the ZIMRA e-services platform (http://efiling.zimra.co.zw)
 In the event a taxpayer fails to submit the P2 form on the e-services platform, taxpayers are encouraged and reminded to proceed scanning and emailing the return to the relevant email address from the list below depending on the region the taxpayer is in:
 All withholding Tax returns (REV 5 Form) and IMTT return (REV 5B form), should be submitted via relevant email addresses as shown below

ZIMRA on Twitter
StationTax HeadE-Mail Address
 LCO ClientsPAYE returnsPAYELCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
 Withholding Tax returnsWHTLCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
 IMTT ReturnsIMTT@zimra.co.zw
 MCO ClientsPAYE returnsPAYEMCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
 Withholding Tax returnsWHTMCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
 IMTT ReturnsIMTT@zimra.co.zw
 SCO ClientsPAYE returns PAYESCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
 Withholding Tax returns WHTSCOreturn@zimra.co.zw
 IMTT Returns IMTT@zimra.co.zw
BulawayoAll Tax Heads mhlahlandlelareturn@zimra.co.zw
Victoria FallsAll Tax Heads vicfallsreturn@zimra.co.zw
HwangeAll Tax Heads hwangereturn@zimra.co.zw
GwandaAll Tax Heads gwandareturn@zimra.co.zw
BeitbridgeAll Tax Heads beitbridgereturn@zimra.co.zw
MasvingoAll Tax Heads masvingoreturn@zimra.co.zw
MutareAll Tax Heads mutarereturn@zimra.co.zw
GweruAll Tax Heads gwerureturn@zimra.co.zw
ChiredziAll Tax Heads chiredzireturn@zimra.co.zw
ZvishavaneAll Tax Heads zvishavanereturn@zimra.co.zw
ChipingeAll Tax Heads chipingereturn@zimra.co.zw
RusapeAll Tax Heads rusapereturn@zimra.co.zw
KwekweAll Tax Heads kwekwereturn@zimra.co.zw
KadomaAll Tax Headskadomareturn@zimra.co.zw
ChinhoyiAll Tax Headschinhoyireturn@zimra.co.zw
KaribaAll Tax Headskaribareturn@zimra.co.zw
MaronderaAll Tax Headsmaronderareturn@zimra.co.zw
BinduraAll Tax Headsbindurareturn@zimra.co.zw

Taxpayers are encouraged to ensure that all taxes are remitted on time, in full and in the currency of trade through banks. The following link provides ZIMRA banking details to make payments: https://www.zimra.co.zw/profile/2037-zimra-bank-accounts

1. OUTSTANDING RETURNS AND DEBTS

Taxpayers who are in arrears with regards to their tax obligations are required to settle the outstanding amounts or to engage their nearest ZIMRA Offices to discuss and agree on way forward. ZIMRA urges its valued taxpayers to file their returns and pay taxes due on time and in full in the currency of trade to avoid follow-ups.

Public Notice number 55 of 2021.

ZIMRA on Twitter

You should also check out:

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.