Deadline for 2021 Return For Tax On Employment Income is 30/01/2022

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has in a statement notified the public that the deadline for 2021 Return For Tax On Employment Income (ITF16) is on the 30th of January 2022.

Return For Tax On Employment Income is according to ZIMRA, how much employment income has been accrued over the year, in this case, 2021. The assessment is done over two tax periods which are January to July and August to December. Two separate ITF16 submissions have to be made for the two periods and should reflect:

Zimbabwe Dollars for remuneration received and accrued in Zimbabwe Dollars

Foreign currency for remuneration received or accrued or deemed received or accrued in foreign currency for purposes of determination of PAYE

Additional information for the ITF16 submission should also include:

Employee number; National Registration number of employees; First name and Surname Salary, Bonus, Gratuity and other income earned Pension deductions Membership Subscriptions paid to business, trade, technical or professional association Medical aid contributions and expenses PAYE paid

The following e-mail addresses should be used to submit the ITF16 Returns:

1 LCO – itf16LCO@zimra.co.zw

2 MCO – itf16MCO@zimra.co.zw

3 Kurima SCO – itf16KurimaSCO@zimra.co.zw

4 Bindura – itf16Bindura@zimra.co.zw

5 Bulawayo – itf16Bulawayo@zimra.co.zw

6 Chinhoyi – itf16Chinhoyi@zimra.co.zw

7 Chipinge – itf16Chipinge@zimra.co.zw

8 Chiredzi – itf16Chiredzi@zimra.co.zw

9 Gwanda – itf16Gwanda@zimra.co.zw

10 Gweru – itf16Gweru@zimra.co.zw

11 Hwange – itf16Hwange@zimra.co.zw

12 Kariba – itf16Kariba@zimra.co.zw

13 Marondera – itf16Marondera@zimra.co.zw

14 Masvingo – itf16Masvingo@zimra.co.zw

15 Mutare – itf16Mutare@zimra.co.zw

16 Rusape – itf16Rusape@zimra.co.zw

17 Kwekwe & Kadoma – itf16KadomaKwekwe@zimra.co.zw

18 Victoria Falls – itf16VictoriaFalls@zimra.co.zw

