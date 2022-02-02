Telecel forced to shut down! Why, and why now?

It has finally happened. The terminal patient has been put out of its misery. The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) cancelled Telecel Zimbabwe’s operating licence yesterday, 1 February 2022.

Yes, Telecel Zimbabwe is being shut down. I doubt anyone will be surprised by this development. The writing has been on the wall for years.

Potraz is giving Telecel 30 days to wind down. In these 30 days, Telecel will be operating under a special licence and so will be able to offload customers to Econet and Netone as well as other company dissolving activities like engaging creditors, making employee exit preparations etc.

During the month, Telecel is not to register new subscribers, something which would not have been a problem even if they had not been ordered not to do so. Potraz says their decision is final and so is not allowing Telecel to obtain additional funding to fix its problems either.

In 60 days’ time Telecel should have completed the decommissioning of its network equipment.

Telecel is required to notify the public that its licence has been cancelled. Instead, they are promoting their data bundles on social media, hardly what you’d expect from a company that’s being shut down. That’s because Telecel intends to appeal Potraz’s ruling and the regulations say they can appeal to the Minister of ICT.

This news leaves us with two burning questions…Why and Why now?

Why?

Telecel has been given over 13 years to comply with the regulations for an operator to provide National Cellular Telecommunications Services in Zimbabwe, which they have failed to do.

Shareholding structure

The main issue is that of the makeup of their shareholding. According to indegenisation laws in the country, Telecel should have reduced foreign shareholding to 49%. Telecel has failed to do this for over 13 years and over the years they have communicated that it wasn’t easy when they were only able to secure the funding needed for growth from foreign investors.

You would think with Zimbabwe’s calls for foreign direct investment, some concessions would have been made for this requirement for 51% local ownership. After all, we abolished the draconian indegenisation laws a few years ago for most sectors.

Shareholder squabbles

With that said, let’s remember that Telecel’s shareholder squabbles were well documented. Politicians, businessmen, the former president’s family and many other connected individuals all jostled for control of the mobile network operator and so it is no wonder they could not regularise their shareholding structure.

As a result, Telecel has technically been operating without a licence. Potraz withheld Telecel’s operating licence back in 2013 until such a time as the shareholding issue was resolved.

Missed payments

That’s not to mention how Telecel failed to adhere to a payment plan for the withheld licence. They had agreed with the regulators to pay their US$137.5 million licence in installments from 2013 to 2020. No one was surprised when they missed payments over the years.

This all led to Potraz saying,

Telecel’s licence to provide National Cellular Telecommunications Services is hereby cancelled with immediate effect…. Potraz ruling

Though maybe not a factor, it probably didn’t help too that Telecel is reported to be practically bankrupt, unable to meet both immediate and long term obligations. The company has been operating on overdrafts.

Why now?

This is the million dollar question. 13 years seems random. Why is Potraz all of a sudden cancelling Telecel’s licence over an issue that has existed for over a decade?

Could it be because Telecel was already as good as dead and Potraz sees no chance of a bounce-back? Because Telecel indeed has been on life support for years now.

Back around 2009 when the whole issue began, Telecel had 28% market share and was the second largest mobile network operator in the country, behind Econet.

This was down to 4.2% in Q3 2021. Telecel surrendered their market share to Netone which now boasts over 30%.

To paint the picture even clearer, Telecel has been steadily hemorrhaging customers over the years due to various network challenges, poor service delivery, all seemingly coming from a lack of focus caused by the boardroom squabbles.

I got rid of my Telecel line years back when I couldn’t get mobile broadband working at my then workplace along 2nd street. I visited the Telecel shop that was a block away and the employee there told me, “yeah, the internet does not work around here.” Shocked me to the core. Here I was in a Telecel shop and I couldn’t even browse the internet and they knew this but seemed to be okay with it.

That’s how 28% turned to 4%.

Over the last two months Telecel customers have been without service for weeks. In December 2021 it was because of a botched system upgrade. Then in January some customers had no service for over a week, again from complications from the botched upgrade.

All this makes it easy to understand why Potraz’s decision to cancel Telecel’s licence was easy to make. It doesn’t tell us why it’s happening now though.

Telecel to appeal

The company says Potraz’s ruling is “unwarranted and unfair” and intends to appeal. They believe they will be able to maintain the full range of their services as they challenge the decision. I’m here wondering what service they are talking about maintaining.

If they fail, what comes next?

If Telecel fails in their challenge and has to shut down, what happens next. As it was, 3 mobile network operators was not enough as we felt one player has always been dominant. Telecel made it seem like Zimbabweans had more choice than they actually had. They were a non-player and now we’re officially down to two competitors.

Should we open the doors to another player? I know Econet and Netone will be following this matter closely. Telecel was good for them. A semblance of competition that shielded them from a new player being allowed into the ring. Now, could we actually see the MTN deal that many have longed for happen?

Zimbabwe has not been looking particularly attractive and a few years ago Potraz admitted as much. They revealed that new enquiries from potential new investors had waned. We shall see who comes knocking if we indeed open the door to a new gladiator.

I, for one, will be hoping we can get Econet (and Netone) some proper competition. Zimbabweans would be better for it.