Zim Startups! Check out AfricArena’s Summit Tour and Challenge

AfricArena hosted the AfricArena Media & Partnership Launch Event, which took place online on the 9th of February. At this event, it announced the official launch of its annual AfricArena tour, seeking to find and support the best startups on the continent and the launch of its new annual fundraising and Scale-up program which aims to rapidly accelerate the growth of African tech startups through an established Pan African startup investor network platform that connects startups and investors.

The Regional African Tour

AfricArena is an African tech ecosystem accelerator. Through events, AfricArena accelerates the growth of tech startups and the ecosystems in which they operate by providing a platform where they can share their business model, gain valuable networks and attain funding. The Southern Africa Summit is the first of four regional events, “West, North and East regional summits”, that will be hosted across the continent. The 2-day hybrid event will bring together startups, investors, corporations, public and global institution representatives, and other key stakeholders operating in the region.

“AfricArena, which has been playing a major role in the acceleration of the African tech ecosystems since 2017 with over $350 million raised by its Alumni, is pleased to announced an exciting program of events designed for Investor, Founders, Corporates and Ecosystem partners to work together on bringing more capital and market access opportunities to African startups. We are extremely excited in particular to partner with AVCA to hold an exciting week of events in Dakar on April 23 to 28th, starting with the AfricArena VC Unconference, the AfricArena West Africa Summit, and concluding with the AVCA VC Day following AVCA Annual PE Conference. We are also thrilled with the launch of our new AfricaRise program, which we believe will provide unmatched value for African founders”. Christophe Viarnaud, AfricArena co-founder and Methys CEO

The First Leg of the Tour – Southern Africa Summit

AfricArena will be hosting the Southern Africa Summit from 22 – 23 March 2022 in Johannesburg South Africa, with the support of the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA). 20 Startups from Southern Africa, from Madagascar to Namibia, will be on showcase. This 2-day Summit event will follow the same format as their predecessors from previous years with an

AfricArise Bootcamp brings startups a powerful readiness and networking tool as they make their way up the summit.

Attendees: Apply & Register for the Southern Africa Summit with the link here

Startups: Apply & Register for the AfricArena Southern Africa summit tour challenge here

Criteria – Existing product/service (Minimal Viable Product), market traction and customer validation

The Second Leg of the Tour – West Africa Summit & VC Unconference

Like last year, AfricArena will hold its West Africa Summit on 26 – 27 April in Dakar, with the support of the DER (Senegal Government Agency). It will be preceded on 23-24 April by a VC Unconference, on a model similar to its highly successful VC event in Cape Town. The events are organized in partnership with the African Venture Capital Association (AVCA).

The Major Viva Africarena African Tech startup showcase event at Station F Paris preceding the 6th annual Vivatech conference.

On June 14th 2022, AfricArena will be turning the largest startup incubator in the world, Station F, into the stage of African tech entrepreneurship. On the day preceding Vivatech, one of the largest startup conferences in Europe, 25 of the best African tech startups will be on the showcase and taking part in AfricArena’s first conference in Europe, gathering our community of Africa focused investors, ecosystem players, corporates and founders for a day of networking and deal-making.

One more thing: AfricArise

Supported by the Methys Group and several other partners, AfricArise is a first of its kind annual program, running alongside AfricArena circuit of events, and enabling startups to benefit from personalized support accessing capital and market opportunities from Investors and Corporates. With a network of thousands of startups, hundreds of investors and dozens of corporates, the Pan African program, mainly focused on Pre-Seed to Series A startups aims at delivering value for founders.AfricArise also has investment capacity on tickets from $15,000 to $50,000.

