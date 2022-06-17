The Impact Hub Coding for Kids Bootcamp is back!

Impact Hub’s Coding for Kids Bootcamp has returned and is looking to give primary and high school students exposure to what can be possible through technology. This is the fourth year that the program is running and Impact Hub wants to help shape the perception of the youth through the lens of the ever-changing digital world we live in.

The folks at Impact Hub say that the course content helps to improve a child’s performance across subjects where comprehension, creativity, and logic are involved. In addition to computational thinking, Impact Hub says the coding classes foster the development of functional skills, such as problem-solving, planning and mathematical skills, and useful knowledge for both their academic and lifelong skills.

After completing the Bootcamp students will be able to create functional websites as well as design graphics and games.

What will the Impact Hub Coding Bootcamp cover?

The Bootcamp will include two tracks for beginners and those at the intermediate level. The beginner track will take place over the course of two weeks, from 10 August 2022 to 26 August 2022 and the intermediate track will take place over the course of a single week, from 29 August 2022 to 02 September 2022. Each track will cover a wide range of topics in tech outlined below.

Beginner track

The Coding Bootcamp beginner track is structured in a way that allows children to explore their interests and express their creativity through learning basic programming, starting with Scratch.

The platform is easy to learn and can be understood without prior knowledge of programming which makes it a great starting point.

Participants will navigate through programming-based video game challenges in which they can use their favourite characters e.g. Anna and Elsa or Star Wars.

Students will also learn the basics of HTML and styling to enable them to create their own functional websites. To close off the beginners’ modules, students will have the opportunity to gain an understanding of how to make Augmented Reality filters using Spark to reinforce their digital creative skills.

Intermediate track

Once the participants have completed the beginners’ modules they have the opportunity to proceed to the intermediate classes. The intermediate class is also open to participants that have a basic knowledge of programming.

This cycle will introduce students to the fundamentals of Python, challenging them to explore how they can develop computer programs and program robots. Participants will implement the knowledge acquired by assembling microrobots into a working prototype model.

As part of foundational knowledge in information technology, Virtual Reality introductory classes will be conducted using the tools needed such as the virtual reality headsets. Through this, students experience more complex animations and games including objects and characters that interact with each other in the virtual space.

Bootcamp eligibility and fees

The prerequisite for each student is to have the ability to use a computer. The programme details are as follows:

Dates: 10 August 2022 to 22 August 2022 .

. Age group: 9 – 11 years and 12 -16 years

and The cost of enrolling is US$120.00/child and the advanced class is $USD 80.00

To sign up and find out additional information to enrol your child for the Bootcamp, fill in the form below

Impact Hub Coding Bootcamp Application Form

If you have further questions about the programme please contact:

Email: info.harare@impacthub.net

Telephone: +263 776 672 526