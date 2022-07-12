Hey diaspora, you can now send airtime to Zim via Techzim – check it out

Little things make a huge difference sometimes. Us (the foolish ones) who stayed in Zimbabwe when others left, we know this to be truth. A ten dollar note sent by a relative in the diaspora can mean salvation from several days of going to bed on an empty tummy. Those in the diaspora understand this quite well, that’s why for the past 3 years remittances into Zim have been increasing year on year to record highs every year.

A single dollar can make a difference too. It can buy tons of airtime for people back home. Techzim (us) has made it easier than ever to spread a much needed smile by sending airtime to loved ones in Zimbabwe. As you perform this kind gesture you also support Techzim and the work we do so yea please go ahead and do the good deed:

Here’s where to send airtime to Zimbabwe via Techzim.