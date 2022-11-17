FBC becomes another bank to branch out to Botswana

Just last week ZB Financial Holdings officially launched a reinsurance company in Botswana and now FBC has joined the party as well launching their own reinsurance company in the neighboring country. FBC Reinsurance company is the bank’s way of expanding into the region.
We are proud of being recognised as an investor friendly, lucrative, safe and profitable investment destination. Establishment of FBC Re in Botswana is testament to the Government’s firm commitment towards creating a conducive environment for attracting Foreign direct investment in the country.
The launch of Fbc Reinsurance Botswana is a great unifier as it brings Botswana and Zimbabwe together as one family. l have no doubt that this launch occasion also enabled FBC to identify more investment opportunities in this wonderful country which has made commendable progress in creating a conducive environment for attracting Foreign Direct Investments.
Apple watch 7 45mm(imitation)US $60.00 Harare
HP 15US $180.00 Masvingo
Samsung Galaxy watch 3US $150.00 Harare
Lenovo desktopUS $65.00 Masvingo
FBC Reinsurance Zimbabwe gave birth to its subsidiary Fbc Re Botswana Pty Ltd in line with our strong desire to offer specialised service that meet the needs of our valued regional customers Kleto Chiketsani(FBC Re Managing Director) addresses delegate at the launch event.FBC Holdings Tweet
Also Read:
- FBC launches Mastercard Virtual Cards you can register for from home
- FBC Bank announces new Mastercard US$60 limit security feature
- ZB Financial Holdings expands to Botswana