FBC becomes another bank to branch out to Botswana

Just last week ZB Financial Holdings officially launched a reinsurance company in Botswana and now FBC has joined the party as well launching their own reinsurance company in the neighboring country. FBC Reinsurance company is the bank’s way of expanding into the region.

We are proud of being recognised as an investor friendly, lucrative, safe and profitable investment destination. Establishment of FBC Re in Botswana is testament to the Government’s firm commitment towards creating a conducive environment for attracting Foreign direct investment in the country.

The launch of Fbc Reinsurance Botswana is a great unifier as it brings Botswana and Zimbabwe together as one family. l have no doubt that this launch occasion also enabled FBC to identify more investment opportunities in this wonderful country which has made commendable progress in creating a conducive environment for attracting Foreign Direct Investments.

Ms Malebogo Kote – (Manager Investment Promotion Botswana Trade and Investment Centre-BITC)