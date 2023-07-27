Load-shedding is coming back with a bang in August

It appears the good times are coming to an end, my friends. The tarot cards have spoken, and power cuts are in our future. We’ve had a nice two months, but load-shedding is coming back with a vengeance.

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA), which manages Kariba Dam and Zambezi River waters says we got less than expected inflows this past rainfall season. As a result, the authority slashed water allocation for power generation by a whopping 25%.

Said ZRA CEO,

With the 2022/23 rainfall season having effectively ended in April, the Kariba catchment is no longer experiencing any rainfall activities.

As per normal trend following the end of a rainfall season, flows of the Zambezi River and its tributaries are now receding and this downward trend is expected to continue until the commencement of the next rainfall season (2023/24 rainfall season).

As quoted by Business Times

Call it climate change or whatever you want to call it but it seems inflows into Kariba have been decreasing every year for as long as I can remember. Less water, less power generation, it’s as simple as that.

This means we really should expect the bleakness of last December, it is in the cards. Water levels will likely dip so low to the point where we won’t get any meaningful power from Kariba.

As it stands, August will be terrible. Right now we only have a few power cuts here and there because it’s still winter agriculture season. The ZRA told us months ago that,

We will not be that strict until the end of the winter agriculture season in July. After July, we will be tough with ZESA and ZESCO…

So, if you can, fill up those buckets with electricity, dark nights are coming. If only Tesla’s Powerwalls were within reach, oh, and also if they could store up electricity for months.

As depressing as that all is, in the quote above, the ZRA CEO finished off by saying, “Next year, it’s likely to be worse.

You didn’t expect anything different, did you, dear Zimbabwean? When will you learn?

So, Hwange then?

Yeah, the green revolution be damned man. We need Hwange to pick it up. It would have been ideal if the other hydroelectric dams we have could produce meaningfully but that’s not the case and so we turn to coal with expectant hearts.

With climate change and poor management decimating Kariba, the Hwange power station should pick up the slack.

It’s not going to be able to because over the past few months, the lean months so to speak, Hwange was contributing in the 400-600MW range with Kariba almost consistently producing over 800MW. Demand is over 1400MW.

Hwange is not able to pick up the slack, the 400-600MW it’s been registering is about the best it can do with what it has.

The government disagrees with me here. They say Hwange will be able to handle the base load, with Kariba coming in during peak times despite the water rationing. In their defence, electricity demand will drop as the winter season ends, so the situation may not be as bad as I am imagining.

I hope that’s the case but it still leads me to the question, ‘Going forward, what should we invest more in, thermal power stations or hydroelectricity?’

To coal or not to coal

I know it should not be a question in 2023 when the world is moving away from dinosaur juice. However, if rains are going to be this unreliable, is the hydro basket one we should be putting our eggs in? Coal is not sexy but we still have tonnes upon tonnes of the stuff just waiting to be mined.

I don’t know. Personally, at this point, I would prefer we invested in two more units at Hwange rather than new generators, or whatever else is needed at Kariba.

I’m curious to hear what you guys think though. Should we take one for the rest of the planet and guarantee darkness in Zimbabwe for the greater good of future generations or should prioritise lifting the Zim economy at a dirty cost?

  1. ah ok

    tell us something new that we don’t know ….

  2. Sunrise

    For the domestic alternative I pick Solar. It’s the next thing being invested in, not to mention all the lithium we have. As for commercial, I will leave it to the pro’s to solve.

  3. Murondatsimba

    Matanga,chingotaurai chokwadi kuti tinenge tapedza masports.

  4. MMM

    Just after elections – what a coincidence!

  5. Rickie

    They need a website like South Africa: https://loadshedding.com

    1. George

      Poor planning, mismanagement is the order of the day all over Africa. When will we learn ? What will we leave for our children. ? Should Africa be colonised again ? God please don’t bless African Leaders.

      1. Isaac

        😄 Joji

  6. Anonymous

    I agree with u there.
    It must be u i think who raised that on an article about the power project in gokwe. Clean energy is currently expensive for us but coal is the easy route for now while we buy time to invest in green alternatives.

    If 300MW units can be put up in harare munyati amd bulawayo that would be great. Our major industrial cities will be self sufficient in that case(assuming space occupied by one unit fits in those plants.

    I think kariba should be totally shut down for a year or so for it to recover

  7. Team Africa

    For me it’s simple and easy problem to solve.

    Zimbabwe solar usage per household is definitely leading and growing as compared to even some of the developed nations. They install solar panels as an option that is incentive driven or because that individual supports sustainability. For Zimbabweans its a survival driven initiative. The use of solar power in both existing residential areas ( already covered by the Zesa grid) as well as new residential areas being built every inch of the country is growing every single day. We are already on the right path.

    So the government should ride on this and remove even VAT on all solar products. Our grid is old, overloaded, poorly maintained and being vandalised every day. So solar is a solution. We don’t need to invest in the expansion of the hydro power plants to power residential areas.

    For the heavy industrial we can use what we have and expand the thermal power stations. Zimbabwe is so so insignificant in terms of its contribution to pollution Vs what America and Europe are doing today. Saving a bucket of water because America and Europe said so when the preacher uses 5 000 litres of water bath per person I would say is being stupid.

    America and Europe will never stop polluting the environment so that they keep developing their world and economies. Did you know they evenpay Africa to take their waste? They pretend to sell and donate old technoly to Africa because they have no safe way of disposing it?

    We should not even be discussing our options right now. Zimbabwe has to use as much coal as we can and even export electricity and make money out of it. Our friends from the East can help us with that technology because America and Europe will never ever transfer technology to Africa.

    We often focus our energy and attention on the wrong things. Let’s be selfish and evolve faster and make our world and society better. We should be teaching mineral processing at grade 4 and have specific tailor made school curriculum that help us to take charge of our future rather the nonsense and useless keep Africa desperate stuff that we have.

    If anyone has a problem with it they should first tell us what America and Europe did to get to where they are today including colonisation, slavery, pollution, etc. After that, the same person has to them tell us the current atrocities America and Europe are committing today with regards to pollution, world peace and suffering of the rest of the world then we can start talking about little Zimbabwe carbon foot print.

    Let’s discuss when the area Indians will get back every inch of their land taken by force by the settlers. Let’s calculate compensation by Americans and Eureps for slavery. Let’s ask Americans and Europeans to immediately stop pollution the world if we are to talk of saving the world. They are responsible for the damage yet you come here and start talking about sustainability.

    Let’s wake up people and be selfish and intentional in everything we do as country and as a continent. That is all that matters now. America and Europe are at their greatest weakness and vulnerable. Let’s do the needful for the protection and advancement of our on nations.

    1. Homo Erectus

      Absolutely correct. But the big boys are not listening. Shame on them.

    1. Mrs. Bown

      Big problem is cost of new lithium batteries needed after the initial batteries run down and out.
      I read somewhere Chinese have made a new type of battery for half the price. Does anyone have information on this?

  9. Sir

    Wicknel Chivhayo

  10. Pearson the Electrician

    Thats a well thought contribution you got there….and you have been frank and blunt about it without taking sides or giving it a political twist. I guess your suggestion of focusing on the available resources which is coal (dinasour juicy) makes sense. With the unpredictable climate patterns rainfall is gambling, i think we also need more investment in production of lithium products like powerbanks(batteries) locally rather than exporting the white gold which we are exporting back at exorbitant costs when we are dishing out the raw materials

  11. Adonis Sola

    No comment at the moment

