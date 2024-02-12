John Mushayavanhu, the new RBZ Governor has an asterisk to his FBC successes

Dr John Mushayavanhu (left), Image Credit FBC Holdings

Do you remember how excited we were when we heard that Mthuli Ncube was going to be Minister of Finance? I mean, how could we not, here was a non-politician coming in with a PhD in Mathematical Finance and having worked as Chief Economist and Vice President of the Africa Development Bank.

How did all that work out for us? All I can say is the economy is not where we thought it would be. I think Mthuli would agree with that.

Of course, you could argue he is not really in charge, kind of like how former RBZ Governor Gideon Gono says he took orders from the President. Or you could argue we would be in a much worse place if it weren’t for his austerity measures and aggressive tax regime.

However, even as you argue this way, you are forced to admit that the economy is in tatters. That’s the reality, isn’t it? President Mnangagwa went with non-politicians like Mthuli and Kirsty Coventry, which was good, but it really hasn’t worked out for them.

The worst thing about it is that the whole experience has made politicians of the non-politicians. Mthuli ran for a parliamentary seat and lost.

I mention all this to say, there is a new Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe taking over from John Mangudya at the end of April. Dr John Mushayavanhu comes in as a successful banker with loads of real world experience but this time around the excitement is a bit tampered for me.

John Mushayavanhu

Here is the summary of his profile as given by FBC Holdings,

MBA-(UK) Diploma In Management-(UK), AIBZ

A career banker, John has over 30 years of experience in the financial services sector, gained through senior positions in corporate and retail banking he held with a local multinational bank. He joined FBC Bank as an Executive Director in the Corporate Banking Division in October 1997. After the establishment of FBC Holdings in 2004 he was appointed Managing Director of FBC bank and Deputy Group Chief Executive. John was appointed Group Chief Executive of FBC Holdings in June 2011. He is past President of the Bankers Association of Zimbabwe and he sits on the Boards of Turnall Holdings among others.

Mushayavanhu owns 7% of FBC Holdings. When we look at how he managed FBC, it provides more fodder to the idea that upper management should be owners too to be good stewards.

There is a lot we can argue about but what cannot be disputed is FBC’s trajectory under Mushayavanhu’s leadership. FBC came from relative obscurity to now having the 4th largest loan book in the country.

In terms of share price, FBC stood at around US$8 a share in early 2017 and that has risen to about Z$320,000 (approx US$23) in February 2024.

In fact, FBC has regularly ranked as a top listed company on the ZSE, first getting in the Top Five Listed Companies in the Zimbabwe Independent Quoted Companies Survey in 2018. You can dig deeper into FBC history here.

FBC also got a most lucrative client base when Standard Chartered announced they were leaving the country and they acquired 100% of it.

Mushayavanhu was in charge through all that.

Mnangagwa – ZANU links?

Apparently Mushayavanhu has been friends with President Mnangagwa for decades now. If not friends then business associates at the very least.

The Zuva Petroleum story is probably one Mushayavanhu is tired of hearing about. He acquired a controlling stake in Zuva through his investment firm and that should have been the end of it.

Analysts believe Mnangagwa was involved in that deal and has some shareholding in Zuva. It is believed Mushayavanhu’s investment firm was a front and the actual shareholders were some foreign Mnangagwa allies.

It is also believed that Ketani Joshi was involved in that deal too. This man was one of the founders of FBC and retains “substantial” interests in the organisation. So, I guess it is easy to understand if he and Mushayavanhu work together extensively.

Joshi’s family used to run Zanu-PF businesses and when they helped start FBC, it was all people needed to conclude that FBC was a Zanu organisation in the background. A sentiment that many share today.

FBC – DRC

It is difficult to not to conclude that FBC is a Zanu asset, especially when you take into account that FBC was the sole bank that handled the financial transactions related to Zimbabwe’s participation in the war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

All of the over 11,000 Zimbabwean troops deployed in the DRC were paid through this bank.

You could argue that this exclusive deal helped get FBC off the ground.

Friends rewarding friends?

The above is just the most known story that shows possible links between Mushayavanhu and Zanu and Mnangagwa. It’s not the only one.

The Africa Report plainly states “Mushayavanhu and Mnangagwa were business associates and worked together when Mnangagwa was ZANU-PF’s secretary for administration.”

And apparently, this working together extended to Zanu jobs, “Mnangagwa and Mushayavanhu also worked together in ZANU-PF’s business interests in Zimbabwe and during the Congo War of 1998 to 2000 in the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Africa Report adds.

Looking at this, it feels like Mushayavanhu’s appointment as RBZ Governor is just a case of friends looking out for each other.

Tampered expectations

This all means I have low expectations as Mushayavanhu takes office. Not because he is not a capable banker, no, I believe that he is a very capable banker.

My low expectations have mostly to do with ensuring I don’t end up disappointed. Very capable people that have worked with the Zim govt have failed. I don’t see why this would be any different. I hope it will be but I’m not even crossing fingers.

Then if you’re really cynical you can talk about FBC succeeding under Mushayavanhu’s leadership only because they got lucrative Zanu deals they would not have gotten otherwise.

Whatever the case, I hope Mushayavanhu succeeds in his role as RBZ Governor for all our sakes. At this point we all have to root for him.

13 comments

  1. Anonymously Concerned Citizen

    This is a really good piece. Interactive and dare-I-say entertaining? You ask all the right questions and raise valid points. I am one of the cynical ones as you say. Any appointments in this 2nd (more like banana) republic is dubious and invites serious scrutiny. I guess time will tell.

  2. Vision 2030

    Kwachustan

    1. Munhu Mutema

      It’s all jobs for the boys and nothing else.There will be always arm twisting which Moyo the former minister of finance walked away that got Mugabe infuriated.

  3. Always Off Topic

    Every major thing that is happening, in the 2nd republic, revolves around Number 1. Its not just the moves being made regarding RBZ. More interesting is this Mutapa outfit. Lots of presidential decrees being issued, then there is the appointment of a family member to the finance ministry. The Tshabangu nonsense which has secured two thirds majority for Zanu. I have to say the “machine” is working overtime. The big question is what impact all this will have on the general populace. My gut and past experience tell me we could be in for a hell of a storm.

    Truth be told i am glad to see the back of Mangudya. If the Zim $ is to have any chance of survival, Mangudya needed to go. I believe that there was no way the Zim $ could thrive under Mangudya, his has become the poster child of mistrust, and the wrong person to spearhead the revival of the local currency. With someone new, there is an opportunity to wipe the slate clean and try something different.

    Donot get me wrong, i am not implying that there is hope. I know very well the powers that be only look out for themselves. The rest of us are just NPC’s in the games they play.

  4. Anonymous

    ….no faith at all. things will get even worse. its like changing clothes yet its the body that is stinking.

  5. Mukanya

    RBZ operations ceased long back during Gideon Gono’s era and enter John Panonetsa Mangudya, cushioning of the corpse was the strategy and that failed also

  6. shake shake

    New tortoise on the pole
    the decisions are done at shake shake house
    it’s hard to tackle corruption when you are the source

  7. Vision 2030

    Mushayavanhu is ED’s son. Are you telling me you guys don’t know that!

    1. Mugabe DNA show

      No we don’t know.. are you the mom

      1. Munhu Mutema

        Vision2030 I didn’t know ,you could be pulling our legs but you could also be Teeling the truth because rumours has it that he has 103 children from different girlfriends.By giving his key post he is securing positions for his children.
        In the 80s these guys were always sloganering “pasi ne nepotism.Corruption and nepotism are now the most horrible twins and they start at top most.

  8. Velicoraptor

    Great piece. My gut tells me we’re in for a world of pain because these guys coming in itora mari Utd. Short term mindset focused on primitive accumulation. No 1 is funneling all the profits to his address. Looting and pillaging. Gouging of the state in the name of his long standing desire to be the top man. Complete and utter dominance is the desire. Tiripama1 hama dzangu.

  9. Jesus

    FBC share price is not 23usd dont mislead people please. Respectfully

  10. Incoming governor

    Well, I admit, this is good journalism. Thanks Leonard, now I don’t get to explain myself. We are oiling the money printers as I type, get ready, I haven’t yet started

