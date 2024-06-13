Zimswitch is calling all fintechs to a symposium – get insights, collaborate and network

If you’re fintech startup and are looking to scale up, Zimswitch has just the event for you. They will be hosting a symposium on the 21st of June and all are invited.

Why should you attend? Zimwsitch says:

To get expert insights from the national switch

To network

To get collaboration opportunities with Zimswitch and other fintechs

To showcase/ present your products

Sounds like a no-brainer to me. So, if you’re interested, you can register at zimswitch.reg@zimswitch.co.zw or 0780 320 333 by the 14th of June.

Also read: