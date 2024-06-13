Zimswitch is calling all fintechs to a symposium – get insights, collaborate and network

Staff Writer Avatar

Staff Writer

If you’re fintech startup and are looking to scale up, Zimswitch has just the event for you. They will be hosting a symposium on the 21st of June and all are invited.

Why should you attend? Zimwsitch says:

  • To get expert insights from the national switch
  • To network
  • To get collaboration opportunities with Zimswitch and other fintechs
  • To showcase/ present your products

Sounds like a no-brainer to me. So, if you’re interested, you can register at zimswitch.reg@zimswitch.co.zw or 0780 320 333 by the 14th of June.

Also read:

One response

What’s your take?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. Mbavha dziye dzatanga

    He he he Exercise caution when engaging in networking sessions with these entities. It’s perplexing that they refuse to provide access to their API, preventing fintech innovators from developing value-added products on their platform. Instead, they opt for futile meetings to gather ideas that their overburdened development teams struggle to implement, often ending in dismal failure. Zimswitch and Econet share a similar modus operandi, prioritizing self-interest over collaboration and progress.

    Reply

Connect with us

2023 © Techzim All rights reserved. Hosted By Cloud Unboxed

Privacy Policy

Share
Home