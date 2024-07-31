Zim startups, apply for this: Potraz will fund winning parcel delivery tech – smart locker and apps

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) is back with another Innovation Drive Challenge. These challenges are aimed at promoting innovation and creativity within the ICT sector in Zimbabwe.

The 2024 ICT Innovation Drive Challenge is running under the theme “The future of delivery – parcel technology for tomorrow.” It seeks to “foster the development of innovative parcel delivery technologies with an emphasis on the following.

Smart Locker

Design a smart locker that incorporates advanced security features and remote management capabilities.

PickUp-Drop-Off application

Develop an app that optimises the handling and retrieval of parcels.

Customer support app:

Create an app, led by a recent graduate, focused on enhancing user interaction and support.

API

Each design must also include a detailed proposal for an API that supports the functionalities of the Smart Locker and PUDO app and enables future integration with existing systems.

Potraz stresses that designers should focus on making the Smart Locker’s hardware accessible through an API interface. This interface should highlight the core features of the lockers and be adaptable for future enhancements. The ultimate goal is to create a design that clearly demonstrates the specific functionality of the Smart Locker’s IoT-driven hardware.

In short:

Potraz wants the development of 3 core products: an Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled Smart Locker system, a Pick-Up Drop-Off (PUDO) application, and a Customer Support app. Then an API that supports the Smart Locker and PUDO app.

How to approach the challenge

Potraz are looking for creative and practical designs that will transform the way parcels are stored and delivered, increasing operational effectiveness and customer satisfaction in Zimbabwe’s postal and courier services industry.

Participants are encouraged to propose designs that are not only technologically advanced but also scalable, robust, and adaptable, setting new benchmarks in delivery technology.

Do note that you will have to submit detailed designs of the products, demonstrating functionality, innovation, and adherence to the provided guidelines.

Who should apply?

Potraz says they are inviting Zimbabwean startups to participate. Teams will compete to design practical and groundbreaking solutions that will revolutionise efficiency and customer experience in Zimbabwe’s postal and courier services sector.

A team should have at least 3 members and one of them should be a recent graduate.

If a team meets the criteria, it might be invited to compete and present its solutions to a panel of judges. The 3 best teams will receive funding to develop their designs into fully operational products.

The criteria will be creativity, technological innovation and practicality.

How do you apply?

Before you apply, you would probably need to go through the full terms of reference. Click here to read everything in detail, including design guidelines and scoring criteria.

Once that’s done, all submissions must be made via this link https://bit.ly/idzw2024. Just click the orange bit to proceed. It is free to submit your application.

You must do this by the 25th of August.

If you have any questions, contact them at regulator@potraz.zw CC innovationdrive@potraz.gov.zw.

