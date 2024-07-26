IndabaX hosting AI Symposium, topics will include AI applications for Zim-specific problems

We have been talking about AI for what seems like a while but if we’re honest, it’s still just a buzzword for most Zimbabweans. Many Zimbabweans have only seen some button labeled ‘MetaAI’ pop up and clutter their WhatsApp experience, and that’s the extent of their familiarity with AI.

This extends to most businesses in the country. The vast majority of small businesses have not found a way to utilise AI. IndabaX Zimbabwe is on a mission to change that.

IndabaX

It is a “movement dedicated to fostering the growth of artificial intelligence and machine learning within Zimbabwe.”

We talked about how most businesses are not using AI and that’s mostly because they do not know how to use it. They don’t have the time or the expertise to explore how AI could improve their operations.

IndabaX gets around this by connecting businesses/individuals with AI enthusiasts and experts to help hash out solutions.

They say they “connect students, researchers, businesses, and enthusiasts to accelerate innovation, promote ethical AI development, and solve real-world challenges with data-driven solutions.”

IndabaX focuses on championing responsible and ethical use of AI and also making AI education and opportunities accessible to all. Then come the focus areas I’m most excited about. In their own words:

AI-Powered Solutions for Zimbabwe’s Challenges – IndabaX Zimbabwe will foster the application of AI to address pressing national challenges. This includes hackathons and challenges focused on precision agriculture, climate change adaptation, healthcare access, and resource optimisation.

Building Bridges: Industry & Research Collaboration From Theory to Impact: Accelerating Innovation – IndabaX Zimbabwe will serve as a bridge between researchers and businesses. This means dedicated networking events, project showcases, and panels addressing the challenges of taking AI solutions from the lab to the marketplace in a Zimbabwean context.

AI Symposium

IndabaX hosts conferences annually that feature presentations by leading AI figures, hands-on workshops, project showcases and networking opportunities. This years symposium is fast approaching.

Deep Learning IndabaX Zimbabwe hosts its fourth annual AI Symposium, August 28th and 29th 2024 at the United States Embassy and Harare Institute of Technology respectively. All sessions, including the closing reception, will be in-person. AI is a subject that now permeates all facets of Zimbabwean society including health, business, journalism and education. Other regions have made significant inroads in introducing and discussing AI governance blueprints and legislation. Alignment of approaches to AI risk management is pivotal to the future success of AI and global AI governance in all sectors. This event will bring in Speakers from Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United States to discuss topics such as AI innovations, ethics, and governance blueprints.

To summarise:

What – Deep Learning IndabaX Zimbabwe AI Symposium

– Deep Learning IndabaX Zimbabwe AI Symposium When – 28-29 August 2024

– 28-29 August 2024 Where – Harare Institute of Technology, US Embassy in Harare

– Harare Institute of Technology, US Embassy in Harare How much – It’s free

Applications are now open and so if this sounds good to you, click here to register.

Or you can email info@indabaxzimbabwe.com for more information.

Also read: