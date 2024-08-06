African gaming industry set to reach $1 billion in 2024, should you dust off that controller?

Walter Kibet Limo-Founder of Arkitech Studios Project Manager pitches his game project to Temi Afolabi-Xbox Global Expansion Africa and Middle East and Irene Githinji-Program Manager Education Microsoft ADC during the Xbox Game Camp

The only thing I’m jealous of about Ama2000s’ childhood is that their parents could not say, “Get off that game and do something to build your career prospects.” That’s because ‘professional video game player’ is now a thing, and some of these guys pull in millions, which is way more than one could expect to earn if they joined the rat race.

The only problem is that it is much like being a pro athlete—very few get to the top. The vast majority of gamers are like the big-bellied middle-aged men you see in your local sports club—they are not making a career of it.

As it turns out, the e-sports companies that have sprung up aren’t exactly killing it. There were boom years, especially when people were stuck at home during the pandemic, but that has passed.

Most esports companies are struggling financially. There are high costs to running esports tournaments, and these costs are not offset by revenue from ticket sales or merchandise. The viewership for esports is also declining. As a result, esports organizations are laying off staff and cutting ties with players.

Not even the game developers are making money. One of the most popular esports titles is League of Legends, and the developer, Riot Games, is hardly breaking even. They make losses in many of the tournaments. However, it’s worth it for them as a huge advertising event to get more players hooked, who ultimately spend on microtransactions, where the big bucks are.

Well, that’s hard to read. The whole esports industry seems to be collapsing just as kids were telling their parents they were trying to secure their future by putting in 12 hours a day on the PlayStation.

The silver lining

Competitive team players are most affected. However, if we’re being real, that should not be a big deal for the aspiring gamer. The chances of ever getting on one of those teams were as good as nonexistent.

Did you know that the average age of esports players is relatively young, typically in the early 20s, due to the importance of quick reaction times and fine motor skills?

Here are the average ages of competitors in some leagues:

Call of Duty – 22

Overwatch – 21

League of Legends – 21

CS: GO – 23

It turns out it is not the decline in motor skills that causes the average esports player to retire by 23, like Overwatch players. The motor skills do not even decline enough to make them uncompetitive in their mid-20s.

It is the stress that comes with being a competitive player that gets them. Stress, overwork, job instability and exploring new ventures are the main reasons cited.

Those new ventures are interesting. They are the silver lining we talked about. There is life as an influencer, which can often be more lucrative than the professional gamer route.

However, it should be noted that being a pro-player only requires putting in the hours to improve at the game. Being an influencer requires more. You have to be engaging, witty, and entertaining. Being good at the game comes in second.

Now, those skills will not be gained by playing games for 12 hours a day. So, unfortunately, most gamers won’t succeed as gaming influencers.

Yet, in many cases, the high profile that players get by making it into professional teams offers the best chance to transition to influencing. It’s wild.

Anyway, if gaming still sounds like a viable career for you…

The gaming industry in Africa

The African video game industry is projected to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2024, up from $862 million in 2022. This goes aginst global trends of declining video game activity.

Hence why Xbox Game Camp Africa wants to capitalize on this growth by fostering talent development, providing support, and inspiring the next generation of African game developers.

This may disappoint players, but Xbox Game Camp Africa is about helping game developers, not necessarily gamers.

The recently held 2024 Xbox Game Camp Africa was participated in by industry experts from Xbox, aspiring game developers, and gaming enthusiasts from across Africa.

The workshops covered game development aspects like design, storytelling, brand building, and marketing.

Challenges Noted:

Developer Experience : 63% of local game developers have five years of experience or less.

: 63% of local game developers have five years of experience or less. Financial Viability: Only 19% of African gaming professionals have secured external investment for their projects.

I know that most didn’t hear anything after the $1 billion statement. That means there is a large cake for both players and developers to dig into. I mean, you’re not wrong. However, go after that pie with the knowledge that your chances are slimmer than you might have imagined.

