ZIMSEC June 2024 O-Level and A-Level results are out. Here is how to view them

The ZIMSEC O-Level and A-Level results for the June 2024 sitting are now out. ZIMSEC Board Chair Professor Paul Mapfumo announced this at a press event today.

ZIMSEC said that candidates can access the results online using the results portal on http://zimsec.co.zw. Headmasters and head of centres can also collect the result slips from ZIMSEC regionals offices from tomorrow (7 August) onwards.

A 25% pass rate was recorded at O’Level, and a 72% pass rate A’Level.

How to view results online

Visit ZIMSEC’s website with the link here.

If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”. You’ll then land on a page where you can fill out the relevant details. (If you are already registered then you can enter your details) Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password. You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC O-Level results online.

O Level and A Level Certificates

Earlier this week, ZIMSEC also announced that November 2023 Ordinary and Advanced level certificates are now out. Students and guardians have been advised to check with their school of examination centre for collection.

While slips are important for students to know how they performed and for entry into some further education institutions, ultimately the certificate is the official result of the student having attained the education. The certificate is also required for some education programs in Zimbabwe such as nursing.