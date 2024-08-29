Starlink: How To Reserve, Purchase, Register and Activate Your Kit in Zimbabwe

As the demand for reliable internet continues to grow across Africa, Starlink has emerged as a game-changer, especially in regions like Zimbabwe where traditional internet infrastructure has proved to be limited for some time now.

As someone who has successfully bought, registered and activated over 300 Starlink devices across the African continent, I’ve gathered essential insights that will help you navigate this whole new process smoothly. This guide is particularly tailored for those in Zimbabwe mainly, ensuring you have the right information when you have finally made that decision on switching over to this global internet provider.

I’ll break it down, as this whole ‘Low Earth Orbit’ satellite thingy is new to a lot of us and can get us trying to breakdance like an Australian Olympian!

In layman terms the Starlink equipment is a lot like DStv. You have a ‘dish’ that you put outside your house, point it in a certain direction, a cable that runs from that dish to a ‘decoder’ that will be stationed inside your house, then that decoder connects to your TV.

Now just like that, with Starlink, you have a ‘dish’ that they also call an antenna that goes on top of your house, or in Zimbabwe it needs to be positioned in such a place that once the dish has finished turning (yes, the Generation 2 type of unit turns by itself) it would need to be unobstructed when facing a South direction.

Be sure to have a compass downloaded on your phone when installing to establish the South direction (if you intend on installing on your own and not contract an installer – I’ll probably need to hash out another article advising people of how to install on their own).

There will then be a cable that connects the antenna on your roof to a router that needs to be positioned in your house. This router is equivalent to the decoder spoken about above when referencing DStv. The router is the device that gives off the internet to the devices in your house via Wi-Fi.

Important Stuff To Note About Your Starlink System

All the account information is stored on your antenna. You can change the router and the cable, but changing the antenna equals you getting a new account. If you do not remember your email account and password used when setting up your account, then your antenna becomes useless and you’ll need to buy a new kit. You need the email and password in order to log in to your account, and losing it is a big deal because Starlink will not tell you what it is if you don’t know it. Starlink is a product of SpaceX, is an American company and is very different to the local entities you may have dealt with. I say this because of 2 things: They have a robust warranty policy, whereby just about ANYTHING happens to your device, they will replace it no questions asked. Obviously don’t be playing no ‘raka raka free walk’ with it and tell them I said they’d replace it…

They are big on clamping down on copyright infringement. Downloading torrents will see your account getting shut down, as Starlink are obligated to report you when you do such activity and they don’t want to be part of your illegal shenanigans. Be very careful who you give your password to and make sure you tell them not to download torrents. You can always do this by installing a third-party router and having a firewall, as Starlink does not have this restriction in-built.

Now that we’ve gotten that out the way, let’s get into the core of this article.

Here’s what you’ll need to do in order to reserve a Starlink device pre-launch, so that you will be one of the first in the queue to get one.

Step 1: Reserving Your Starlink Device

1.1 Check Availability in Your Area

Before you can purchase a Starlink device, it’s important to verify whether the service is available in your location. To do this, visit the Starlink website and enter your address. If Starlink fails to pick up your address based on what you input, you can click on the circle with a plus sign inside it (the cross hairs) and search for your location based on the map.



Do not take this lightly, as inputting a wrong address could see Starlink either telling you that service is not available in your area or when your kit does arrive you being forced on to the roaming package, because the address where you bought the kit for is not the address where you want to use it.

For now (Wednesday 29 August 2024) Starlink are not yet delivering to Zimbabwe, so all you will be able to do is reserve a kit.

1.2 Reserving Your Device

We know that Starlink will start reselling in Zimbabwe likely in September 2024 and so the next step would be to reserve your device.

This is where things can get a tricky, especially when it comes to making payments from Zimbabwe and banking cards working one day, then the next they don’t seem to. To make payment to Starlink you will need a Visa or Mastercard from any of our local banks/financial institutions.

Cards that used to work (I say used to in that I have not used them for a while now) are O’mari’s Visa card, BancABC’s prepaid card, Steward and Stanbic’s Visa cards. FBC’s Mastercard worked too. But for this exercise I used EcoCash’s Virtual Credit Number (VCN) to make the reservation and it went through smoothly.

To reserve a device Starlink requires someone in Zimbabwe to pay US$9.00 in order to secure their spot in the waiting line. The total amount needed when paying via an Ecocash VCN, including the $0.50 to buy the VCN is US$11.47. $0.50 to Ecocash for the VCN, $9.00 to Starlink and $1.97 to Ecocash and Mthuli for charges and taxes. I can only guess what the banks would charge. Would be nice if someone who goes through this process gives us a heads up as to what the charges are using your bank card.

Go to the Starlink website and start the reservation process.

Select your service address and provide the necessary details.

When it’s time to pay the reservation fee, choose “Credit Card” as the payment method.

Enter the details of your EcoCash VCN. Ensure you have sufficient funds in your EcoCash wallet to cover the transaction.

Step 2: Waiting for Launch

Once you’ve successfully reserved your device, you’ll receive a confirmation email from Starlink. The waiting period for when we anticipate Starlink going live in Zimbabwe is 1 September 2024, though it could be a week or so after.

Once Starlink goes live they will now start attending to their ‘Reservation Orders’ and will send you an email advising that devices are available for purchase in Zimbabwe and you can pay the balance to secure your device.

2.1 Paying the Balance

Essentially what you would have paid when you paid the $9 is a deposit. This is not the full cost of the device. Indications are that it’ll be in the region of US$350 (though I’m suspecting they will quote it in ZWG – no, don’t get excited, your ZWG can’t pay a Visa/Mastercard transaction. It’ll just be quoted in ZWG but you will pay USD).

So you will need a Visa/Mastercard to settle the remaining $341 (or thereabouts), together with the subscription that you want to be on.

In a nutshell;

Residential – this is for you to use the device at your house or no more than 5km away from the registered address. Costs about US$50/month.

Mobile Regional – this is when you want to use the device at your residential address and on the go, more than 5km away from your house, even in other African countries, but definitely on the same continent. Costs about US$100/month.

Mobile Global – when you want to use the device basically anywhere in the world where Starlink is licensed. Costs about US$400/month.

These are the 3 types of subscriptions you’d want to hover around. Make sure you have enough in your card to (cover the cost of the device + the first month’s subscription of the package you’d want) + 5% as a variance just in case + 5% for bank charges and IMTT fees.

2.2 Customs and Import Duties

In Zimbabwe, I’d suspect that it would pan out a lot like it does in other African countries: the duties and taxes will be charged at the time of purchase. You will not need to pay ZIMRA or POTRAZ anything, they should get their money from Starlink and not from you. Note however, that Starlink will charge you these fees at time of purchase.

There is a possibility that DHL will deliver the device to your doorstep or worst case scenario your nearest DHL will call you and advise you to collect from them. You do not pay them, it’ll be charged to you when you purchase the device.

Step 3: Setting Up and Activating Your Starlink Gen 2 Device

Once your Starlink kit arrives, the excitement begins! Setting up the device is straightforward, but there are a few key steps to ensure everything works perfectly.

3.1 Unboxing and Assembly

Your Starlink kit will include the satellite dish (antenna), a 15m cable that connects the dish to your router, a Wi-Fi router, power supply, and mounting tripod. Start by assembling the dish and mounting it in a location with a clear view of the sky, free from obstructions like trees or buildings.

3.2 Powering On and Connecting

Plug the power supply into an electrical outlet. It should be a 220v AC power source.

Connect the antenna to the power supply and the Wi-Fi router using the 15m cable.

Wait for the dish to automatically position itself and establish a connection with the Starlink satellites. This process may take a few minutes.

3.3 Activating Your Device

To activate your Starlink device, download the Starlink app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. When you’d have paid for the device and the subscription, use that email and password to log in to your account. The app will guide you through the activation process, ensuring your device is connected and operational.

Step 4: Optimising Your Starlink Experience

Now that your Starlink device is up and running, it’s time to optimise your experience. Here are some tips:

4.1 Positioning the Dish

Ensure the dish remains in a clear, unobstructed area. If you notice signal drops, try adjusting the dish’s position slightly.

4.2 Wi-Fi Router Placement

Place the Wi-Fi router centrally in your home for the best coverage. Avoid placing it near thick walls or other electronic devices that may cause interference.

4.3 Monitoring Your Usage

Use the Starlink app to monitor your data usage and connection status. This will help you troubleshoot any issues and ensure you’re getting the most out of your satellite internet connection.

Pre-Conclusion

I didn’t get a chance to mention, so let me stick this in here. Even though the fine print says Starlink has Fair Usage Policy (FUP) throttling at 1TB, I have not experienced this at all. I can safely say Starlink currently HAVE NO FUP!

The 3 packages mentioned above (Residential, Regional and Global) are all UNLIMITED in the true sense of the word. You can use 10,000 GB in a month if you can and they will not charge you any extra.

Conclusion

In conclusion, securing reliable internet through Starlink in Zimbabwe is a transformative experience. By following this guide, you can seamlessly navigate the process from reservation to activation, ensuring that you stay connected in a region where internet access is vital.

With the right setup and optimisation, Starlink can provide you with the fast, reliable internet connection you need, whether you’re in a rural area or a city.

Remember to stay updated with the latest information about Starlink by frequently checking this page on the Techzim website.