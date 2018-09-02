Content Creators, YouTube Titles With All Caps Are A Very Bad Idea

If you upload videos on YouTube you may be tempted to put out some videos that capitalised titles. “It will definitely draw a viewer’s attention” you tell yourself as you hit the upload button.

Well, it turns out using titles that are entirely capitalized is actually a terrible idea. And this is coming from YouTube’s group product manager for discoverability so obviously the claims hold weight. Apparently viewers liken these all caps titles to being yelled at and because this is what YouTube has discovered their algorithms are less likely to suggest these videos to viewers.

So, what are some of the tips to follow if you want your videos to be more engaging?

Well, according to the Discovery Optimization tips given by YouTube creators should;

Create descriptive and accurate titles and thumbnails

Your video thumbnail and title are the first thing viewers see when your video is suggested to them. Use these tips to make engaging content:

Use compelling titles for your videos that accurately represent the content.

Create thumbnails that accurately represent your content.

To reach a global audience, consider translating your titles, descriptions, and captions by having your community add subtitles.

Avoid using misleading, clickbaity or sensational titles and thumbnails

While some creators can use these methods to drive clicks and Watch Time, viewer feedback and platform performance data show that these methods can turn potential new viewers away from your channel, and away from YouTube.

Our goal is to help viewers find the videos they want to watch and maximize long-term engagement and satisfaction. Misleading, clickbaity and sensational titles and thumbnails impact viewer satisfaction and engagement. Viewers can and often do report videos that are misleading, clickbaity and sensational. We look at these reports as well as at a number of other signals from viewers, including: audience retention, likes and dislikes, and viewer feedback to help tune our recommendations. Videos are less likely to be recommended to new viewers if their titles and thumbnails are:

Deceiving or misleading : Misrepresents the content of the video.

: Misrepresents the content of the video. Shocking : Includes offensive or outrageous language.

: Includes offensive or outrageous language. Disgusting : Contains gross or repulsive imagery.

: Contains gross or repulsive imagery. Gratuitous violence : Unnecessarily promotes violence or abuse.

: Unnecessarily promotes violence or abuse. Indecent : Implies sexually suggestive or lewd conduct.

: Implies sexually suggestive or lewd conduct. Loud: Uses ALL CAPS or !!!!! to overemphasize titles.

Keep viewers watching with video techniques

Be an effective editor: Create a compelling opening to your videos and then use programming, branding, and packaging techniques to maintain and build interest throughout the video.

Build your subscriber base: Subscribers are your most loyal fans and will be notified of new videos and playlists to watch.

Engage your audience: Involve your audience in your videos and encourage comments and interact with your viewers as part of the content.

Organize & program your content

Build long watch-time sessions for your content by organizing and featuring content on your channel, including using series playlists.

Create a regular release schedule for your videos when uploading to encourage viewers to watch sets of videos over single videos. You can even schedule video publish time.

Use reports to see what’s working

You can use YouTube Analytics to see what videos are successful at keeping viewers watching: