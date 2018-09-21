Dissatisfied With Your Service Provider’s Handling Of Your Complaint?: Here Is How POTRAZ Can Help You

Sometimes our service providers need a little push to pay attention to our complaints. Apart from shaming them by writing on their social media pages, the most decent and effective way of getting your issue resolved is by approaching the regulator, Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).
POTRAZ has the mandate to help customers get their complaints heard and resolved satisfactorily. And it seems, just a few people know about this role by POTRAZ considering that last year it received a meager 22 complaints yet I hear many people crying over ill-treatment by their service providers.
In case you didn’t know that POTRAZ handles complaints, now I will list down the procedure you must follow to lodge your complaint with POTRAZ. This is how you do it according to POTRAZ.
Write or email POTRAZ attaching copies of your communication with the service provider.
This entails sending POTRAZ documents such as screenshots of emails, call logs or printed emails between you and your service provider.
State all facts
It’s a little vague and broad, but I suppose here you just state the background of the complaint
Be objective and do not exaggerate
Your narration of how the service provider handled your complaint should not be subjective, that’s is trying to place yourself in good light and your service provider in a bad light in the eyes of POTRAZ.
Attach relevant supporting documents
Just submit another bunch of evidence such as airtime scratch cards, national ID etc.
Wait for 7 working days to get your response from POTRAZ
No need to explain this one. But I think 7 days is a lot of time. Sometimes you just want to be compensated your airtime or a transaction to be reversed soon, so waiting 7 days seem a lot for such small issues.
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe POTRAZ) is the regulatory authority of Zimbabwe's telecommunications sector and was established in terms of the country's Postal and Telecommunications Act Chapter 12:05. POTRAZ was established in February 2001 Read More About POTRAZ
One thought on “Dissatisfied With Your Service Provider’s Handling Of Your Complaint?: Here Is How POTRAZ Can Help You”
For me its now almost close to a month I reported to potraz an Econet issue that has gone more than 3months now. Now assistance at all. I was buying zesa tokens and Econet credited $123 from my ecocash, that was 3months ago until now no help from Econet or potraz