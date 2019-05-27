A few days ago, we wrote about Google’s Free Udacity course on Kotlin (Android’s new development language of choice). If you’re not a developer and you’re more interested in Artificial Intelligence, then Google’s free Tensorflow Course on Udacity might be more to your tastes.
Introduction to Tensorflow is a 2-month course meant to help AI enthusiasts build deep learning applications with Tensorflow. The course description states:
You’ll get hands-on experience building your own state-of-the-art image classifiers and other deep learning models. You’ll also use your TensorFlow models in the real world on mobile devices, in the cloud, and in browsers. Finally, you’ll use advanced techniques and algorithms to work with large datasets. By the end of this course, you’ll have all the skills necessary to start creating your own AI applications.
The course has 6 complete lessons structured as follows, with more to be added at a later date:
- Course Overview
- Intro to Machine Learning
- Your First Model
- Intro to CNNs
- Going Further with CNNs
- Transfer Learning
You can check out the Intro to TensorFlow for Deep Learning Free Course here.
One thought on “Udacity & Google Offering Free AI Tensorflow Course”
I certainly hope this one will not leave me hanging, i got stuck in the android developer course when the tutor whipped out some local resources (on his computer) and added them to the project, leaving me clueless as a beginner… sent an email requesting the resources, haven’t heard from them since. We appreciate the skills development and are deeply interested. Its an awesome move…