Huawei Sends Out Invites Asking Developers To Join It’s App Store- Another Hint That It’s Racing To Introduce It’s OS?

Huawei is not standing still whilst its still nursing its wounds. The Chinese company is moving forward with plans to launch their own OS and their own app store. One signal of this ambition came out just yesterday.

It has been revealed that yesterday Huawei sent out emails to app developers inviting them to publish their apps on Huawei’s new AppGallery. The invite reveals some interesting details about the new AppGallery such as the platform already having 270 million monthly active users. This is no surprise given that Chinese people are unable to use the Google Play Store so they just use AppGallery.

The email also said that Huawei has shipped 350 million phones to customers in the past two years with half of them to western markets – implying that even if the US ban continues they will continue shipping to other western markets (that are not the US). Here’s the email as published by XDA:

Subject: [OFFICIAL] Invitation to join Huawei AppGallery Cher XXX team, In the last 2 years, Huawei shipped over 350M phones, about half of them in western markets.

All Huawei phones have our official AppStore “AppGallery” preloaded globally, with 270 million monthly active users.

We realized that your great Android App XXX is not yet published in our AppGallery.

In order to guarantee a smooth usage of your App for our users, Huawei is committed to provide you with full support, to help you publish your App into AppGallery. We would therefore like to invite you to join our 560k developers community for free, in our Huawei Developer portal.

The wording suggests that Huawei apparently has no fees for developers wishing to publish their apps on the AppGallery. It may well be that there are fees for publishing but joining the portal is what is free. In any case, it wouldn’t surprise me if Huawei dropped or decreased any existing publishing fees to encourage more developers to jump on board.

Amazon once made a similar request and yet it didn’t invigorate its app store. I’m curious to see if developers will take Huawei’s bait. All I know is that massive incentives will play a good part in pulling developers into Huawei’s nascent ecosystem.

