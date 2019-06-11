ZOL has announced a host of new Wibroniks Top-Up packages and one new Fibroniks package.
|Package
|USD Price
|RTGS$ Price
|Data
|Wibroniks 4
|$4
|$19
|2GB
|Wibroniks 59
|$59
|$271
|60GB
|Wibroniks 99
|$99
|$399
|100GB
The new Fibroniks Come Alive package will cost you US$99/RTGS$455.40 and subscribers get 150GB of data.
ZOL has been constantly readjusting their pricing since the back end of 2018 in order to keep up with an economy that has been on a consistent downward spiral for over a year now.
It would be interesting to note what these changes have done to the subscriber base; Whether people sacrificing home internet in response to these increases or they instead are opting to downgrade their packages and use the internet less and less.
Considering the very aggressive load-shedding schedule adopted countrywide, I wouldn’t be surprised if many individuals are deserting home internet altogether.
2 thoughts on “ZOL Announces New Top-Up Packages For Wibroniks And A New Fibroniks Package”
we are downgrading lol
Lol it’s tough out here 😂😂😂