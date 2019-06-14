advertisement

Home » Transportation » Vaya Working On USD Payment Option

Vaya Working On USD Payment Option

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

If you update your Vaya Africa application to the latest version available in the Google Play Store, you might have stumbled upon the USD payment option which is now part of the application.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

At the time of writing this option is giving customers the same prices for RTGS$ and USD but this might change once the option is made public. Driver’s who’ve been enquiring about the update have been told that the feature is still in development which means the pricing and factoring in of rates will occur at some point and it won’t be 1:1.

Considering that drivers have to bear the costs of insurance and even some repairs in USD, one can understand why such an option would be introduced and it would be welcomed by the drivers as they also get paid in a currency that doesn’t succumb to inflationary pressures on the daily.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KRhwl2BHkD4FJNyUtEq3v5

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.