Vaya Working On USD Payment Option

If you update your Vaya Africa application to the latest version available in the Google Play Store, you might have stumbled upon the USD payment option which is now part of the application.

At the time of writing this option is giving customers the same prices for RTGS$ and USD but this might change once the option is made public. Driver’s who’ve been enquiring about the update have been told that the feature is still in development which means the pricing and factoring in of rates will occur at some point and it won’t be 1:1.

Considering that drivers have to bear the costs of insurance and even some repairs in USD, one can understand why such an option would be introduced and it would be welcomed by the drivers as they also get paid in a currency that doesn’t succumb to inflationary pressures on the daily.

