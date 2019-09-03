Lately,some Econet customers have been complaining about their data just disappearing and Econet said that it’s digging into these complaints to see what’s going on.
However, it got me realize that the self-help portal Econet usually refer it’s customers to so that they can check how they consumed they data doesn’t help a bit. It just tells them how much data you are left with and how much they used (by subtracting for yourself the the data you bought and how much you are left with)- which is not helpful and at the end of the day Econet’s customers will still be disgruntled.
ZOL is the answer
So instead of that self-care portal, Econet may do well by copying ZOL’s solution. I use ZOL’s Wibroniks and it comes with an app that allows its me to check how much data I’ve used on specific websites. For instance, I can easily see how much data I’ve used for certain tasks and on specific websites.
You can also effortlessly check how much data you used on social media apps.
As you can see, this kind of an app gives you a clear picture of how your data was used and if one figures out that the stats presented to them by the app do not correspond to the data they had then they can catch out Econet. Econet should do it’s customers a favour and give them an app like this.
Instead of developing a standalone app for a functionality that allows it’s subscribers to monitor their data usage, Econet can just add a feature to YoMix which allows people to do just that. It’s better to add this functionality in YoMix than to add that fuel finder feature.
3 thoughts on "Self-Care Portal Doesn't Help. Econet Should Give Customers This App To Check Their Data Usage"
When did you start becoming Econet’s spokesperson TechZim. A question that has been asked again and again. The Self care App is wired differently and for you to write such lol i beg to differ. Check how the data is tracked by the App and you will be glad to appreciate the finer elements. I am of the opinion that u could have said that “Zol has followed Econet Wireless paths in self care platforms” that was going to be better of. By the way The Econet App has more!
Are you able to use the portal or not? Stop writing articles with wrong information. That service works well and I use it on a daily basis. The challenge with most people is resistance to change. There is no need to call Econet anymore concerning your data usage coz you can actually view your consumption history on your own. Simple!!!