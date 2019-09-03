Self-Care Portal Doesn’t Help. Econet Should Give Customers This App To Check Their Data Usage

Lately,some Econet customers have been complaining about their data just disappearing and Econet said that it’s digging into these complaints to see what’s going on.

However, it got me realize that the self-help portal Econet usually refer it’s customers to so that they can check how they consumed they data doesn’t help a bit. It just tells them how much data you are left with and how much they used (by subtracting for yourself the the data you bought and how much you are left with)- which is not helpful and at the end of the day Econet’s customers will still be disgruntled.

ZOL is the answer

So instead of that self-care portal, Econet may do well by copying ZOL’s solution. I use ZOL’s Wibroniks and it comes with an app that allows its me to check how much data I’ve used on specific websites. For instance, I can easily see how much data I’ve used for certain tasks and on specific websites.

You can also effortlessly check how much data you used on social media apps.

As you can see, this kind of an app gives you a clear picture of how your data was used and if one figures out that the stats presented to them by the app do not correspond to the data they had then they can catch out Econet. Econet should do it’s customers a favour and give them an app like this.

Instead of developing a standalone app for a functionality that allows it’s subscribers to monitor their data usage, Econet can just add a feature to YoMix which allows people to do just that. It’s better to add this functionality in YoMix than to add that fuel finder feature.

