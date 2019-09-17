advertisement

Home » Connectivity » WiFi 6 Launched, It’s Way Faster Than Your Current WiFi

WiFi 6 Launched, It’s Way Faster Than Your Current WiFi

advertisement
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

The next generation of WiFi is here. WiFi Alliance, an organization that oversees the implementation of WiFi standards, has officially started its WiFi 6 certification program. This means that manufacturers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) will now be able to get their products certified to carry the WiFi 6 branding.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

One of the biggest improvements WiFi 6 brings over previous generations is, of course, better connectivity and speed. With WiFi 6, you will be able to connect far more devices to a WiFi connection without causing any congestion or delays. That means in crowded places, it can support more devices than the current version of WiFi. The maximum theoretical speeds WiFi 6 can reach is 9.6Gbps, so the speeds you actually get will be higher than before- but, as usual, these numbers are highly unlikely in a realistic environment.

It also brings support for WPA3 encryption, which provides better security for your WiFi network as compared to WPA2 encryption. WiFi 6 is also expected to bring enhanced performance to emerging technologies such as virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR).

advertisement

Where are the devices which support WiFi 6

This launch is largely just a formality as companies have been rolling out fully functional WiFi 6 devices for months now. Apple’s iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 already have support for WiFi 6.

Laptops with 10th generation Intel CPUs also have support for WiFi 6 baked right into the CPU. Although if you’re looking to buy an older laptop, you are going to need a separate USB dongle with support for WiFi 6.

Also read: The Econet Kombi WiFi Dream Is All But Dead

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share1
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/F4jAaCRXoPG3jYHhxDXmZt

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

One thought on “WiFi 6 Launched, It’s Way Faster Than Your Current WiFi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.