Here Are The Devices That Support ZOL’s LTE Data Line

Smartphones
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

ZOL’s data line has been topical for a while now and the most frequently asked questions we’ve received include coverage areas and supported devices.

We now have a list of supported devices and at the time of writing it looks like this:

SamsungXiaomiiPhoneHuaweiOppoGTelNokiaLGSonyAsus
Galaxy A2Redmi 75CY5 LiteF11x5 Mini1G4Xperia C5 UltraZenfone Zoom
Galaxy A5 (2016)Redmi K20 Pro5SP20Reno ZoomX6 Mini2.1G5Xperia M5
Galaxy A5 (2017)Redmi Note 76 PlusP20 ProF1sx7S3G8 (ThinQ)
Galaxy A7 (2017)Redmi Note 7 Pro6SPsmart (FIG-LX2)A5sx7 Plus4Nexus 5x
Galaxy A7 (2018)Redmi Note 7S7Mate 8F11 Prox6 Pro5
Galaxy A8 (A530) 2018Redmi K208P9Reno 10x ZoomMx56.1
Galaxy A10Redmi 7A10P105 Youtha737_Xplora Z7
Galaxy A20Redmi Note 311
Galaxy A30Redmi 6 Pro
Galaxy A50Pocophone F1
Galaxy A70Mi 9 SE
Galaxy J8 (J810F)Mi 9
Galaxy A40Black Shark 2
Galaxy A60Mi A2 (Mi 6X)
Galaxy A80Mi 8 lite
Galaxy A9
Galaxy J5 prime
Galaxy J2 pro
Galaxy J5 pro
Galaxy J6 model (J600F)
Galaxy J7 neo
Galaxy J7 prime
Galaxy M10
Galaxy M20
Galaxy M30
Galaxy Note 8
Galaxy Note9
Galaxy S7
Galaxy S7 edge
Galaxy S8
Galaxy S9
Galaxy S9+
Galaxy S10+
Galaxy S10e

If you have a supported device that’s not on the list, add it in the comments sections and will add it to our table and make it more extensive.

