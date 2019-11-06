advertisement

Home » Telecommunications » Telone Increases Tariffs For Business Customers

Telone Increases Tariffs For Business Customers

advertisement
TelOne, Zimbabwean telecoms
Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

Last week, Telone unveiled new voice call tariffs for its household customers. And today, the state-owned telecoms company has increased tariffs for its business customers by 199.35%.

advertisement

Also read: Everything To Know About TelOne’s Blaze LTE

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share
0 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HaGVCSQK95P7qHZtfRxpdB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.