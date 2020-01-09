Twitter Testing A New Method To Limit Replies To Your Tweets

CES is raging on and with huge tech companies like Apple and Twitter attending talks at the show – we’re bound to get insights on our favourite products/services from these companies. An Apple exec recently spoke about the merits of encryption and earlier on today Twitter executives spoke about a feature coming to the social media platform in Q1 of 2020.

Twitter users will be getting 4 new options to customise the way their tweets are replied:

Anyone can reply; only those who a user follows can reply; only those tagged can reply; a tweet cannot be replied at all.

Twitter’s VP of Product, Kayvon Beykpour said the change was motivated by giving users more control:

The primary motivation is control. We want to build on the theme of authors getting more control and we’ve thought that there are many analogs of how people have communications in life. Kayvon Beykpour

Suzanne Xie, the head of conversations for Twitter added more context around the thinking behind this feature which builds on something Twitter introduced to users in 2019:

We thought, well ,what if we could actually put more control into the author’s hands before the fact? Give them really a way to control the conversation space, as they’re actually composing a tweet? So there’s a new project that we’re working on. The reason we’re doing this is, if we think about what conversation means on Twitter. Right now, public conversation on Twitter is you tweet something everyone in the world will see and everyone can reply, or you can have a very private conversation in a DM. So there’s an entire spectrum of conversations that we don’t see on Twitter yet. Suzanne Xie

According to Techcrunch Twitter also discussed a few other features at CES:

An increased focus on Topics which will be expanded upon and rolled out globally;

NBA Isocam will continue to get used by fans to vote for their favourite players;

similarly, a stancam will be introduced with similar function to the Isocam but for entertainment events;

building out more analytics and using Twitter Surveys on a global scale;

building a new platform, Launch, for marketers roll out new products and services for advertisers;

