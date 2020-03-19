advertisement

In Pictures: Econet, Cassava Conduct Disinfection Excercise In CBD As Coronavirus Prevention Intensifies

In Pictures: Econet, Cassava Conduct Disinfection Excercise In CBD As Coronavirus Prevention Intensifies

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Econet’s CleanCity subsidiary is today leading a ” public disinfection” exercise in the CBD.

CleanCity is fumigating Copacabana, Market Square, Town House and other locations alongside City of Harare.

