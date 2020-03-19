In Pictures: Econet, Cassava Conduct Disinfection Excercise In CBD As Coronavirus Prevention Intensifies

Econet’s CleanCity subsidiary is today leading a ” public disinfection” exercise in the CBD.

advertisement

CleanCity is fumigating Copacabana, Market Square, Town House and other locations alongside City of Harare.







Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} advertisement If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares