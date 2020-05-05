Econet Reviews Price Of Data Bundles – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now

Econet’s pricing for smart data bouquets has been reviewed as expected and here’s what subscribers will now pay for daily bundles
|Price (ZW$)
|Data allocation (MB)
|$5.5
|20MB
|$11
|40MB
|$20
|80MB
|$37
|150MB
|$60
|250MB
|$80
|600MB
|$130
|1200MB
Remember the days a $1 used to get you 250MB. Well, wake up! Those days are long gone.
Weekly bundles
|Price (ZW$)
|Data allocation (MB)
|$5.5
|20MB
|$15
|60MB
|$33
|160MB
|$55
|250MB
|$70
|370MB
|$152
|700MB
The pricing of these bundles is a bit contradictory. For years, Econet and other MNOs have told consumers that the lower the time limit the cheaper the data is. The 20MB & 250MB are priced equally and lower than their daily counterparts.
Monthly data bundles
|Price (ZW$)
|Data allocation (MB)
|$28
|100MB
|$75
|270MB
|$135
|500MB
|$175
|700MB
|$340
|1400MB
|$500
|2500MB
|$600
|3200MB
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/L7VqXgLLtN384v93xomb4W
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.