Econet Reviews Price Of Data Bundles – Here’s What You’ll Pay Now

Econet’s pricing for smart data bouquets has been reviewed as expected and here’s what subscribers will now pay for daily bundles

Price (ZW$)Data allocation (MB)
$5.520MB
$1140MB
$2080MB
$37150MB
$60250MB
$80600MB
$1301200MB

Remember the days a $1 used to get you 250MB. Well, wake up! Those days are long gone.

Weekly bundles

Price (ZW$)Data allocation (MB)
$5.520MB
$1560MB
$33160MB
$55250MB
$70370MB
$152700MB

The pricing of these bundles is a bit contradictory. For years, Econet and other MNOs have told consumers that the lower the time limit the cheaper the data is. The 20MB & 250MB are priced equally and lower than their daily counterparts.

Monthly data bundles

Price (ZW$)Data allocation (MB)
$28100MB
$75270MB
$135500MB
$175700MB
$3401400MB
$5002500MB
$6003200MB

