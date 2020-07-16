ZTE and MTN partner to launch indoor 5G router in South Africa

ZTE Corporation has launched its first 5G router (CPE MC801 A) in South Africa. This launch comes in collaboration with MTN, the router will support the latest Wi-Fi 6 and will allow multiple users to use it simultaneously.

ZTE’s 5G router supports NSA (Non-standalone) & SA (standalone) 5G networks which are in line with 4G and 5G standards. This device will allow users to access 5G in all 5G enabled areas in South Africa. The router also comes with “Smart ANT” an algorithm that allows the ZTE 5G Router to select the best signal.

ZTE has always been at the forefront of 5G commercialization and our end-to-end solutions have been ready for the market. ZTE has been committed to developing a series of diversified 5G terminal devices portfolio, to satisfy the diverse requirements of operators, enterprise users, and consumers in multiple service scenarios. Our key objective is to empower the digital life in the near future and accelerate digital transformation.” advertisement Bob Zhou, Director of Mobile Division at ZTE Corporation South Africa

ZTE has thus far collaborated with 30 operators worldwide to accelerate the commercialization of 5G terminals.

“We are confident that we have built a strong foundation to grow and support our 5G ecosystem. Partnering with ZTE on 5G devices is an integral part in delivering an exceptional experience for our customers.” Mapula Bodibe, MTN SA Chief Consumer Officer

The device is available for purchase in MTN stores.