Netflix bundles with Telefoot to offer football streaming

Netflix seems to be getting into bundling deals (remember the DStv Netflix announcement). The Video-on-Demand (VoD) giant has struck a similar deal with Mediapro – a multimedia communication group from Spain- which will allow them to broadcast soccer matches from France’s premier division until 2024.

According to media reports, the deal will result in a new channel – Telefoot and this channel will roll-out on the 17th of August and will offer subscribers both Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 divisions and the next UEFA Champions League and Europa League along with Netflix’s shows and movies.

The €30 (US$35.41) pricing of the package suggests this will on be available to European subscribers only. The streaming of the football matches will not be done on Netflix itself which again sounds very similar to what Netflix is rumoured to be doing with DStv.

Even though the streaming isn’t directly in the Netflix app it does indicate that the company is interested in exploring how to get live sporting content and the bundled offering will be less expensive than paying for both services separately at €37.99(US$44)