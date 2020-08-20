ZOL now offering “Fibroniks on the Go” across Africa

One of the perks that ZOL offers are it’s Wi-Fi hotspots dotted across the country. These Wi-Fi spots offer ZOL and non-ZOL customers free internet access for a limited period each day. The benefit for ZOL customers (Wibroniks and Fibroniks) is that they can access “Fibroniks on the Go” through ZOLSecure. This is a service that allows ZOL customers, who register for Fibroniks on the go, a secure internet connection in areas with ZOL Wi-Fi hotspot and this service uses data from their home packages.

In an announcement by ZOL, ZOLSecure has been rebranded and is now called AfricaHub Secure Passport.

The rebrand isn’t in name alone. According to the statement that ZOL put out, this service not only covers local locations but now stretches across the continent.

“Users can access the internet using their registered Wi-Fi devices such as laptops, tablets and smartphones. AfricaHub Secure Passpoint is available at airports, hotels, restaurants and other locations across the African continent.” ZOL

There will be no extra cost to using AfricaHub out of Zimbabwe, and this rebrand will come into effect on the 25th of August 2020.

Not that there is much travel going on, but I think that this is a good move from ZOL. Whenever it is safe to travel I am sure there are a number of people who will find this convenient. This service will be available in countries where Liquid Telecom operates. (Botswana, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Mauritius, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, UAE, Uganda, United Kingdom, Zambia and Zimbabwe)