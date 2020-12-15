ZESA introduces Net Metering which allows customers to sell excess solar power

Earlier this year, then Minister for Energy Fortune Chasi published a tweet saying that ZESA is working on a net metering program. This initiative would see those individuals who generate their own electricity sell the excess to ZESA.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) this afternoon issued a statement announcing the program:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) would like to advise its valued customers that the power utility has introduced the Net Metering Programme. advertisement The Net Metering programme is a scheme where customers generating solar energy on their premises can feed excess power back into the ZETDC Network through a grid-tied inverter. Any existing customer with a grid-tied solar system up to their rated power from ZETDC qualifies for Net Metering and can apply to connect to the grid upon completion of the relevant application forms that are obtained from their nearest ZETDC depot. ZETDC

So what are the upsides to registering for the ZESA net metering program?

Registering for net Metering has its benefits:

The excess generation shall be measured and credit units allocated to the generating customer rather than being fortified. The credited units will assist in keeping the customer in the lower tariff band thus reducing the total bill at the end of the month. Net Metering is beneficial to the power utility and the nation at large. ZESA will be less dependent on importing energy thus spending less foreign currency.

For those who are interested in being a part of this program, application forms can also be obtained from the ZETDC website and district offices countrywide.

