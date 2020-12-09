ZOL internet services are up and down due to network challenges

If you are ZOL customer and you haven’t been able to access the internet, it is because the ISP is currently experiencing issues with its network:

Important Notice: Network Challenges

Kindly note that we are currently experiencing a network challenge that has resulted in some customers failing to access the Internet and/or their emails. The same has affected access to our Contact Centre channels. Our engineers are working to rectify this as soon as possible. Please bear with us ZOL