ZOL internet services are up and down due to network challenges

ZOL
Dec 9, 2020 · 1 min read
   
If you are ZOL customer and you haven’t been able to access the internet, it is because the ISP is currently experiencing issues with its network:

Important Notice: Network Challenges


Kindly note that we are currently experiencing a network challenge that has resulted in some customers failing to access the Internet and/or their emails. The same has affected access to our Contact Centre channels. Our engineers are working to rectify this as soon as possible. Please bear with us

