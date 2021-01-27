Technikari Special: AfriBlocks co-founder Tongayi Choto joins us to talk about Techstars 2021

Technikari AfriBlocks Special
Yesterday we reported on AfriBlocks, a Zimbabwean startup that was selected to be part of Techstars 2021 Cohort Program. This is a first for Zimbabwe and a rarity for Africa and we were honoured to have the company’s co-founder and CEO Tongayi Choto to talk all about it.
Technikari AfriBlocks Special audio links:
If you are interested in AfriBlock’s services you can check their website with the link here.
