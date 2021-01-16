ZINARA is considering a switch to e-tolling

ZINARA (Zimbabwe National Roads Administration) is considering a switch from manual toll collection to e-tolling (electronic toll collection). This was announced n the Government Gazette where ZINARA was looking for anyone or entity looking to supply, install and configure e-tolling systems.
What is electronic tolling (e-tolling)?
Electronic toll collection is a system that uses RFID (Radio Frequency Identification Technology) to automatically deduct or charge a toll when a car passes by a toll booth. The system can replace on work in tandem with manual toll collection.
ZINARA is exploring the possibility of e-tolling because the current system is dependant on network connectivity. Last month ZINARA tollgates were plagued with POS machines that couldn’t process transactions because of inconsistent network coverage.
E-tolling could address the congestion and payments issues and comes with a number of other advantages which include:
- Electronic Toll Collection decreases the need for lane expansions because one lane can handle a lot of traffic.
- There is no exchange of cash thereby improving audit control by admin accounts.
- Motorists don’t have to look around for a payment option or get delayed other motorists who are doing the same.
- Fuel consumption is increased by stop-start traffic. With e-tolls, there would be no queues or stopping for that matter.
As with anything, e-tolling has its downsides. Chief among them are billing errors. This was a particularly big problem when e-tolls were installed in South Africa. Another issue is the cost to acquire and install the systems on the 31 toll gates ZINARA operates countrywide.
Are e-tolls something we can afford at this moment in time? One would argue that Tap-and-Go cards like the one ZINARA and NMB have are something worth pushing to motorists until it makes sense to spend money on expensive equipment.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, chat with us using the chat feature at the bottom right of this screen