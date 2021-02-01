Facebook and Apple square off in a game of pop-up notifications

Apple is changing the game when it comes to app developers and the ways in which they collect data from its users. The feature called “App Tracking Transparency” forces every app that is tracking iPhone users’ data to make in known for the user to opt into it. App Tracking Transparency made it’s debut in June last year but the official rollout was stalled until this year.

In that time Facebook and Apple have been had a back and forth which started in December of 2020. Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook said the following when Facebook challenged the App Tracking Transparency last month.

"We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it's used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first"

In response to this Facebook has started testing out a pop-up notification for users on iOS in preparation for these changes and spokesperson for the company said the following:

“Apple’s new prompt is designed to present a false trade-off between personalized ads and privacy; when in fact, we can provide both. Apple is doing this to self-preference their own services and targeted advertising products. To help people make a real choice, we’re also showing a screen of our own to provide more information about how we use personalized ads, which support small businesses and keep apps free. Agreeing to our screen doesn’t result in Facebook collecting new types of data; it just means that Facebook can continue to give people better experiences.”

Until we see what Apple’s salvo will be to this here is what Facebook thinks you should know about Apple’s new policy (link here)

