Econet subsidiary DPA partners with Huawei on battery technology

Distributed Power Africa (DPA) has partnered up with Huawei Technologies to deliver the latter’s Smart Energy Fusion solution to be used in hybrid solar solutions for the African market. The partnership will increase and enhance DPA’s product offering by providing improved storage and the company hopes this will increase the uptake of their reliable commercial and home solar energy solutions.

“We are always looking to work with innovative partners like Huawei to bring smart systems and deliver best fit energy solutions to meet the energy needs in our markets.” Norman Moyo, DPA CEO

DPA and Huawei will roll out the Smart Energy Fusion product in Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa and Kenya and the solution is said to ensure up to 30% more energy, reduce costs for customers as well as a stable power supply. Another benefit of Huawei’s Smart Energy Fusion is that it is modular. Customers can scale from between 5kW to 30kW depending on their evolving needs.

This partnership looks to have come at a good time because of load shedding which is a feature of the winter season in Southern Africa as well as remote work which is now part of the new normal. Companies who are operating remotely, either in part or completely, are buying backup power kits for their employees to combat spotty electricity supply.

DPA says that the new tech comes with AI-powered active protection that safeguards the system against electrical faults and it is all controlled from an app for customer convenience.

