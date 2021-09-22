Nedbank Zim relaunches car loans for individuals & companies

The second-hand car market has been effectively neutered by SI 89 of 2021 which banned the importation of second-hand vehicles over 10-years old. This is meant that the ordinary Zimbabwean who dreamt of getting an affordable ex-Jap would now have to contend with the scalpers at the car dealerships. One of the things I banged on about when the government announced the ban was the lack of car loans or specific vehicle financing.

There are a number of products on the market, including short term loans but nothing from what I could see browsing the interwebs was specifically for cars (also if you know of any hit me up in the comments). However, and in a good turn of events, Nedbank Zimbabwe relaunched its Vehicle Asset Financing facility.

The company yesterday, put out a tweet outlining the terms and conditions for vehicle loan financing or car loans.

We are excited to advise you, our valued clients of the relaunch of our Vehicle Asset Finance (VAF).

For more information contact us at contactcentre@nedbank.co.zw #Nedbank#VAF

For terms & conditions, click https://t.co/Fxneds2nwd pic.twitter.com/ygRSUhYSH1 — Nedbank Zimbabwe (@NedbankZimbabwe) September 21, 2021

Nedbank Zimbabwe car loan terms

I guess the obvious thing is that you have to be a Nedbank account holder to be eligible for its vehicle financing facility. You will, as I am sure you’ve already guessed, have to have a salary that comes into your account as well as:

Completing a Nedbank Vehicle Finance application form.

Assessment of stability of employer is carried by the Bank.

Satisfactory account conduct by applicant.

Copy of current payslips and financial statement in case of a Corporate applicant.

National identity or incorporation documents in case of a Corporate.

Letter from employer (Human Resources Manager/Head) supporting the request and confirming that one is permanently employed.

Proof of residence.

Copy of Driver’s license.

Credit checks – KYC, FCB, CRB and World checks.

Pro-forma invoice from an Authorised Dealer.

The vehicle can be new or pre-owned however, for pre-owned vehicles Nedbank says only Nissan, Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, Isuzu, Mazda Landrover and Mercedes Benz models are eligible for a car loan. In addition, Nedbank also says in its brochure that it does not finance “grey” imports.

Below are the vehicle loan terms for individuals and corporates:

Personal car loans terms

TERMS BRAND NEW PRE-OWNED Upfront Deposit requirement 20% Minimum 20% for <5years Tenure maximum 36 – 60 months 36 months Once-Off Admin fees 1% 1% Arrangement fees (once-off) 2% 2% Credit Insurance 3% 3% Limit ZWL8,500,000 ZWL6,000,000

Corporate car loan terms

NEW VEHICLES PURCHASED THROUGH AUTHORISED CAR DEALERS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES WHICH ARE BELOW 5 YEARS, PURCHASED THROUGH AUTHORISED CAR DEALERS. Maximum Amount Pegged in line with turnover Pegged in line with turnover Deposit 20% 30% Repayment period Currently up to 18 months Currently up to 18 months Interest MLR 40% p.a + margin MLR 40% p.a + margin Arrangement Fee Up to 5% Flat upfront. Up to 5% Flat upfront. Administration Fee Up to 5% Up to 5% Authorised Dealer’s & AA reports Not required Required CVR, Interpol & Vehicle Theft Squad clearance Not required Required Full Comprehensive Insurance Required Required

You can download Nedbank Zimbabwe’s vehicle financing brochure with the link below: